Cricket

Erwee‚ De Villiers and the weather star in franchise T20's opening round

13 November 2017 - 10:57 By Telford Vice
AB de Villiers of the Multiply Titans celebrates the wicket of Wiaan Mulder of the bizhub Highveld Lions during the RAM SLAM T20 Challenge match at SuperSport Park on November 10, 2017 in Pretoria, South Africa.
AB de Villiers of the Multiply Titans celebrates the wicket of Wiaan Mulder of the bizhub Highveld Lions during the RAM SLAM T20 Challenge match at SuperSport Park on November 10, 2017 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Sarel Erwee’s century grabbed headlines in the first round of franchise T20 matches at the weekend‚ but what will stick in the memory is AB de Villiers hammering no less than Kagiso Rabada for consecutive sixes to secure victory.

Almost forgotten‚ already‚ are the hard-hit half-centuries Theunis de Bruyn and David Miller scored to win the opening game of the competition.  

And there’s more good news to follow this week in the shape of Dale Steyn’s return from a year out of action because of a shoulder injury.

All of which makes exactly the kind of impact organisers would have hoped for in an event that was born as a dowdy second prize after plans to play the inaugural T20 Global League collapsed last month.

Even the weather played ball with a Highveld thunderstorm serving as a spectacular halftime show‚ and not getting in the way of the cricket too much‚ in a double-header in Centurion on Sunday.  

Opener Erwee’s undefeated 103 off 58 balls and Khaya Zondo’s 67 not out — and their stand of 136 — guided the Dolphins to a tournament record total of 231/2 in the first game.

The Cobras couldn’t stop the bleeding despite their attack harbouring internationals Vernon Philander‚ Dane Paterson‚ Rory Kleinveldt and JP Duminy — who all went for more than 10 runs an over. 

Hashim Amla‚ who saw the Cobras shamble to 20/3 inside four overs of their reply‚ scored a stylish 52 not out.

But that wasn’t enough to get his team to their revised target of 124 from 10 overs‚ and the Dolphins won by 15 runs.

De Villiers sent what became the last two balls of the Titans’ game against the Lions‚ which was reduced to 15 overs-a-side‚ arching into the still sparking night sky to seal an eight-wicket win.

One of those blows was delivered with a knee on the ground‚ a pose that would be suitable for the statue of De Villiers that will surely grace Centurion once De Villiers has retired. 

All Rabada could do was crack a wry smile and nod his appreciation for a superb display of hitting by De Villiers‚ whose 50 not out flew off 19 balls‚ and Albie Morkel‚ who made his unbeaten 41 off 16 deliveries. Sixty of the 85 runs they shared were scored in sixes.  

Reeza Hendricks’ 67 not out for the Lions looked pedestrian by comparison‚ but it had to be: opener Hendricks’ side lost their first two wickets before they had scored a single run.

That was also Morkel’s doing. He dismissed Rassie van der Dussen and Mangaliso Mosehle in the first four balls of the match and finished with 3/12.

It was all quite different from Friday’s events at St George’s Park‚ where the Knights needed their steeds to break into barely a canter to race past the Warriors by eight wickets.

The home side crashed to 69/5 before recovering to 153/9 with the help of Christiaan Jonker’s 61.

But De Bruyn and Miller made light of all that with an unbroken stand of 142 to clinch victory with a dozen balls to spare.

De Bruyn’s 78 not out came off 48 balls and featured three fours and six sixes.

Miller hit his unbeaten 62 off 47 balls with seven fours and three sixes.

The Knights might have a tougher job on their hands in Kimberley on Wednesday‚ when Steyn is expected to be part of the Titans XI.

READ MORE:

Titans cruise past Lions to earn bonus point

Titans produced an impressive collective batting display under pressure of the revised target to beat the Highveld Lions by eight wickets (D/L ...
Sport
14 hours ago

Dolphins beat Cobras by 15 runs

Opening batsman Sarel Erwee scored a sensational century to help the Dolphins to a 15 runs (D/L method) victory over the Cape Cobras in the first ...
Sport
18 hours ago

The Ashes is an important cricket series — or so they say

Eighty million, nine hundred thousand. That's more people than live in Mzansi and greater than the combined populations of Australia and England.
Sport
1 day ago

Titans coach Boucher to unleash Proteas on Jukskei derby

Titans coach Mark Boucher will unleash his Proteas superstars in their opening Ram Slam T20 Challenge against rivals Highveld Lions in the second ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Erwee‚ De Villiers and the weather star in franchise T20's opening round Cricket
  2. South Africa's favourite son Benni McCarthy turns 40 Soccer
  3. Cristiano Ronaldo becomes father for fourth time Soccer
  4. 'I messed up, needed to redeem myself,' says Lewis Hamilton Sport
  5. Coetzee on borrowed time after Bok shame Rugby

Latest Videos

Water crisis hits Beaufort West
Drunk or happy? Video of dancing petrol attendant goes viral

Related articles

  1. Titans cruise past Lions to earn bonus point Cricket
  2. Dolphins beat Cobras by 15 runs Cricket
  3. TELFORD VICE | The Ashes is an important cricket series — or so they say Sport
  4. Titans coach Boucher to unleash Proteas on Jukskei derby Cricket
  5. Knights beat Warriors by 8 wickets Cricket
  6. OPINION | Remember meaningful cricket? It's back Cricket
  7. Lions teen Mulder eyes Ram Slam to bang home Proteas credentials Cricket
  8. Franchise T20 scriptwriters get it right Cricket
  9. Phangiso to lead the Highveld Lions in the RAM SLAM T20 Challenge Cricket
  10. Domestic T20 'perfect' for sponsors Cricket
  11. RAM SLAM now platform for players to express themselves‚ says JP Duminy Soccer
  12. Limited overs master JP Duminy skippers Cobras Cricket
X