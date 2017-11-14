Moeen Ali ready to play first tour game ahead of Ashes series

England's Moeen Ali says he has overcome his side strain and is ready to play his first Australian tour match in Townsville this week.

The Worcestershire all-rounder missed England's opening two games in Perth and Adelaide but is available for the final Ashes warm-up game against a Cricket Australia XI starting on Wednesday.

"I am good," he told reporters on Monday. "It's just a slight strain on my side from throwing.

"It was a bit frustrating but also not a bad thing, you get a lot more work done.

"I feel like I am ready to play and I can't wait to spend time in the field. We have got four days of cricket ahead.

"I can get a bit of game time in my system and then be ready to play, hopefully, at the Gabba."