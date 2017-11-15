AB de Villiers will play a floating role at the top of the Unlimited Titans batting line-up in the Ram Slam T20 Challenge this season.

The former Proteas ODI captain came in at number four in the Titans’ eight wicket win over the Highveld Lions on Sunday and he could bat at a different position in their second match of the campaign against the VKB Knights at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley on Wednesday.

Premier South African fast bowler Dale Steyn is expected to make his long awaited return to action against the Knights.

De Villiers‚ who scored a quick fire 50 off 19 balls against the Lions on Sunday‚ said he is happy to bat anywhere between number three and five because he trusts the instincts of his coach Mark Boucher.

“Bouchie (Mark Boucher) has played the game for a long‚ long time and I will back his instincts on where he wants me to bat‚" he said.

"I will bat wherever he wants me in the top five‚ it’s a decision between captain Albie Morkel and the coach.

"Fortunately‚ they also bring me into the conversations‚ which is nice‚ and we back whatever final decision is arrived.

"Whether it is at three‚ four or five‚ I will play‚” said De Villiers‚ who was named the Ram Slammer of the match for his brisk half century.

De Villiers said he was happy to be back in the Titans set-up.

He added that he has been working hard on certain areas of his game.

“I have been working very hard behind the scenes‚" he said.

"There is a great work ethic in this Titans team.

"I have been working on certain areas of my game.

"Against the Lions‚ it was nice to see the ball come off even though I did not hit it as sweet as I would have liked‚ but hopefully that will happen in the next game.

“I will be more hungry out there‚ raise my standards and try to be as perfect as possible with my technique because I know that if I get going all the shots will come.

"I have also worked on the basics and it worked very well against the Lions.”

Knights Ram Slam T20 Squad:

Theunis de Bruyn (Capt)‚ Marchant de Lange‚ Andries Gous (w/k)‚ Eddie Leie‚ Patrick Kruger‚ Ryan McLaren‚ David Miller‚ Grant Mokoena‚ Tshepo Ntuli‚ Duanne Olivier‚ Keegan Petersen‚ Aubrey Swanepoel‚ Shadley van Schalkwyk

Titans Ram Slam T20 Squad:

Albie Morkel (Capt)‚ Farhaan Behardien‚ Junior Dala‚ Henry Davids‚ Quinton de Kock‚ AB de Villiers‚ Dean Elgar‚ Aiden Markram‚ Lungi Ngidi‚ Tabraiz Shamsi‚ Malusi Siboto‚ Dale Steyn‚ David Wiese

This Week’s Ram Slam Fixtures

Wednesday:

Knights v Titans (Diamond Oval‚ 6pm)

Friday:

Warriors v Titans (Buffalo Park)

Dolphins v Knights (Sahara Stadium Kingsmead)

Lions v Cape Cobras (Bidvest Wanderers Stadium‚ all 6pm)

Sunday:

Lions v Dolphins (Senwes Park)

Titans v Cape Cobras (SuperSport Park‚ all 2.30pm)