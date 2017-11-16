Cricket

Malibongwe Maketa's appointment another feather in Botha's cap

16 November 2017 - 15:40 By Telford Vice
Malibongwe Maketa (Coach of the Warriors) during the Warriors training session at SuperSport Park on March 30, 2017 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Malibongwe Maketa (Coach of the Warriors) during the Warriors training session at SuperSport Park on March 30, 2017 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

“Maybe I’m a good omen — if you want to work for South Africa come and work with me.”

If that makes Piet Botha sound egotistical‚ nothing could be further from the truth.

The former Transvaal and Border allrounder‚ who is now Eastern Province’s coach‚ is about as self-effacing as cricketers get.

But he has a point.

He served as the Warriors’ assistant coach to Mickey Arthur and Russell Domingo‚ and Adrian Birrell was his assistant at the franchise.

Arthur and Domingo went on to coach South Africa and Birrell became Domingo’s assistant.

Now Malibongwe Maketa‚ who was Botha’s assistant before succeeding him as Warriors head coach‚ has been named Ottis Gibson’s assistant with the national team.

What did Botha think of Maketa’s appointment?

“It’s very good for him‚” Botha said on Thursday.

“He was always going to be a coach for the future and I’m glad he got his opportunity quite early.

“He worked with me for a year-and-a-bit when I was Warriors coach‚ and I tried my best to get him in because I saw his value when he worked for Northerns.”

By then Botha and Maketa had known each other for several years‚ at least from the distance of 22 yards.

Botha moved from Johannesburg to East London in 1992 to play for Border‚ who had been promoted to the A section of the Currie Cup the season before.

Back then provincial cricketers played for clubs‚ and when Botha opened the batting for Buffaloes against Ian Howell’s King William’s Town side he encountered a tearaway quick who was still at Dale College.

As Botha remembered: “Malibongwe was a competitive cricketer and you knew he was going to go places.”

But not as a player: Maketa’s record shows only one first-class and one list A game.

“He was very highly rated as a fast bowler at school but like so many he ended up with a stress fracture at an early age‚” Botha said.

“Fortunately he stayed in cricket.”

Now‚ at 37‚ Maketa has made it to the top level.

He replaces Birrell‚ while Dale Benkenstein comes in for Neil McKenzie as batting coach and Craig Govender is the physiotherapist in place of Brandon Jackson‚ who has been the job since 2009.

Justin Ontong will fill the vacant position of fielding coach.

The changes‚ which were made in the wake of Ottis Gibson’s appointment as head coach in August‚ were announced in a Cricket South Africa (CSA) release on Thursday.

Claude Henderson stays on as spin consultant‚ as do fitness trainer Greg King and technical analyst Prasanna Agoram.

CSA’s board have extended Mohammed Moosajee’s contract as team manager until April 2018.

And in the Eastern Cape an unsung coaching talent-spotter has notched another success.

READ MORE:

Dale Steyn accomplishes comeback mission

An era ended and another began at 7:49pm on a crisp evening at the south end of the Diamond Oval in Kimberley on Wednesday night.
Sport
7 hours ago

New coaching staff for Proteas coach Ottis Gibson

Dale Benkenstein‚ Malibongwe Maketa and Justin Ontong have been sounded out as assistants to current Proteas coach Ottis Gibson.
Sport
22 hours ago

I will bat wherever Bouchie wants me‚ says AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers will play a floating role at the top of the Unlimited Titans batting line-up in the Ram Slam T20 Challenge this season.
Sport
1 day ago

Look who's back ... Dale Steyn named in Titans squad

The Titans on Tuesday named a decent 13 for their T20 game against the Knights in Kimberley on Wednesday‚ which is no surprise in a dressingroom ...
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Jantjies dropped and Pollard starts for the Boks against France Rugby
  2. Rugby Afrique declines to reveal if they snubbed SA in 2023 RWC voting Rugby
  3. Maketa's appointment another feather in Botha's cap Cricket
  4. Fingers cannot be pointed at Baxter‚ says Chiefs coach Komphela Soccer
  5. SuperSport won't allow themselves to be burdened by expectations in CAF final Soccer

Latest Videos

Zimbabwe youth leader apologises to military on state TV
Explainer: What exactly is happening in Zimbabwe?

Related articles

  1. Dale Steyn accomplishes comeback mission Cricket
  2. New coaching staff for Proteas coach Ottis Gibson Cricket
  3. I will bat wherever Bouchie wants me‚ says AB de Villiers Cricket
  4. Look who's back ... Dale Steyn named in Titans squad Cricket
  5. England captain Joe Root tells Australia to 'bring it on' for Ashes Cricket
  6. Moeen Ali ready to play first tour game ahead of Ashes series Cricket
  7. Erwee‚ De Villiers and the weather star in franchise T20's opening round Cricket
  8. Titans cruise past Lions to earn bonus point Cricket
  9. Dolphins beat Cobras by 15 runs Cricket
  10. Titans coach Boucher to unleash Proteas on Jukskei derby Cricket
X