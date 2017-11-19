Reeza Hendricks hammered his maiden T20 century to guide the Lions to victory over the Dolphins in Potchefstroom on Sunday.

The Dolphins recovered to 168/6 and Hendricks’ 102 not out off 72 balls helped the Lions win by six wickets.

But all four of the home side’s wickets went down in the space of 10 balls in the last two overs‚ and they had to sweat it out until the final ball before to clinch their win.

Dolphins dangerman Sarel Erwee‚ who scored an undefeated 103 against the Titans in Centurion last Sunday‚ was trapped in front by Bevan Fortuin with the sixth ball of the match‚ and the visitors crashed to 85/5 in the 12th over.

Morne van Wyk‚ who hit 42 off 30 balls‚ kept the visitors’ heads above water while that was happening‚ and Sibonelo Makhanya’s 46 not out off 32 took them to a reasonable total.

The Lions were cruising it while Rassie van der Dussen and Hendricks were at the crease in their opening stand of 158.

They were separated in the 19th over when Andile Phehlukwayo had Van der Dussen stumped for 57‚ which he scored off 42 balls.

That left the Lions the reasonable task of scoring 11 runs off the 10 remaining balls.

But Phehlukwayo kept things interesting by having Mangaliso Mosehle caught behind with his next delivery.

The Dolphins veered closer to unlikely glory with consecutive deliveries in the last over‚ when Robbie Frylinck had Nicky van den Berg caught behind and Dwaine Pretorius was run out.

That left the Lions needing three to win off the ball‚ which Wiaan Mulder hit for four to settle the issue.