New Proteas assistant and outgoing Warriors coach Malibongwe Maketa will be looking for a much improved effort from his team when they continue their Ram Slam T20 campaign against the Dolphins in Durban on Wednesday night.

Maketa‚ who will conclude his three-year stint as Warriors head coach at the culmination of the T20 competition‚ will be hoping that his charges can lift their game and give him a positive send off as he embarks on an exciting new challenge.

They will‚ however‚ need to drastically improve after two heavy defeats - a 61-run thrashing at the hands of the defending champion Titans this past Friday and a six wicket loss against the Knights a week earlier.

“We were banking on starting well with two home games‚" said Maketa.

"We usually play really well at home‚ unfortunately we haven't done that now and it is up to us to go away and really put performances together and get back into the competition.

“We are left in a position where we have to win now‚ we don't want to be left too far behind.

“Against the Dolphins in Durban there is always something in the wicket‚ especially in the evening. So it will suit our bowling attack‚ we just need to make sure our batting also fires.”

Starting on Wednesday the Warriors will head into a hectic run of fixtures that will see them play six games in 11 days.

Five of those games in a row will all be played away from home as the team travels the country before returning to St Georges for the sixth match.

“The good thing is it is back to back games‚ so we will have to start well on that first away game to pick up some positive momentum‚” admitted Maketa.

Against the Titans this past Friday Maketa was very disappointed with the batting performance that saw six wickets tumble for just seven runs after an impressive start‚ ending an chance they had of chasing down the Titans imposing total of 172/4.

However‚ the bowling department also let things slip after reducing the Titans to 9/2 in the fourth over and having them 26/2 after six‚ before the next 14 overs went for over 10-runs and over to set up the big total.

“I think‚ especially with the batting‚ we didn't bring the intensity we usually bring when we play in East London‚” explained Maketa.

“I was quite happy again in that we bowled very well in the powerplay‚ we are coming out with better plans‚ but it's unfortunate that in this competition one bowler will go and maybe if we had more options at the back end‚ but we had just one option and unfortunately (Sisanda) Magala travelled.

“But in saying that‚ against those guys‚ to really restrict them to a gettable score at Buffalo Park it was quite disappointing with the way we batted.”

The Warriors will be hoping to rectify that against the Dolphins in their next match and get their campaign back on track.

“We don't mind losing‚ we don't mind being beaten by a better team‚ but we want to make sure that in every game our intensity is up‚” said Maketa.

The Warriors take on the Dolphins at Sahara Stadium‚ Kingsmead at 6pm on Wednesday evening.