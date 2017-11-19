Dale Steyn provided evidence of his match fitness‚ and AB de Villiers and Aiden Markram impressed in the Titans’ seven-wicket T20 win over the Cobras in Centurion on Sunday.

Steyn bowled all of his four overs and took 2/16 to help limit the Cobras to 119/9‚ and the Titans were home with 6.3 overs to spare.

Vernon Philander reduced the Titans to 13/2 after 15 balls of their reply‚ but Markram and De Villiers righted the home side with a stand of 70.

De Villiers clipped 37 off 22 deliveries and Markram hit the winning single to finish with an unbeaten 51 off 36.

In his return from more than a year out of action with injuries against the Knights in Kimberley on Wednesday‚ Steyn bowled first change and sent down only three overs — the first of which went for 17 runs.

On Sunday he shared the new ball with Albie Morkel and conceded a couple of singles before dismissing Wayne Parnell with the last ball of his first over.

Temba Bavuma hit Steyn for four in his next over‚ but that was the only boundary against his name.

Having banked a decent first spell of 1/10 from two overs‚ Steyn returned in the 16th to remove Qasim Adams with his first delivery.

The Cobras didn’t reach three figures until after they had lost seven wickets‚ and their piddling total was never going to challenge the Titans’ potent batting line-up.

Even so‚ a tremor or two would have gone through the home side’s dugout when Philander got rid of Quinton de Kock and Henry Davids a dozen balls part.

But that was the visitors’ only look-in as Farhaan Behardien‚ who made 16 not out‚ helped Markram get the job done.