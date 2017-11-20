Russell Domingo says no to Warriors coaching job

Former Proteas coach Russell Domingo has ruled himself out of contention for a return to the Warriors coaching position for now.

The Warriors job will become vacant when current coach Malibongwe Maketa joins the national camp as Ottis Gibson’s assistant at the conclusion of the on-going Ram Slam T20 Challenge next month.

Maketa was named as part of Gibson’s new coaching structure last week and no sooner had the announcement been made there was speculation on social media as to who would take over at the Eastern Cape franchise.

Domingo’s name invariably emerged as one of the possible contenders but he flat-batted the suggestion on Sunday.

“I’m really enjoying my South Africa A coaching job so I won’t be applying at the moment‚ no‚” Domingo said.