Dale Benkenstein has spent a good chunk of his first few days as South Africa’s batting coach in hospital‚ not as a patient but as a parent.

The announcement on Thursday of his appointment coincided with his daughter coming down with a virulent stomach bug‚ and he has been running shuttles from boundary to bedpost.

“She’s so small and she got dehydrated‚ but she’s fine now‚” Benkenstein said on Monday.

That tells us‚ we’d like to think‚ that he has his priorities straight.

He needs them to be. For all the fuss made — justifiably — about Malibongwe Maketa being named Ottis Gibson’s assistant‚ Benkenstein is the most important member of the support staff.

Batting was South Africa’s achilles heel in their test series in England this winter‚ with Dean Elgar scoring their sole century and just 13 half-centuries recorded in the visitors’ 81 trips to the crease.

Not that England did much better‚ registering two tons and 14 half-centuries from 86 innings.

But the English got their ducks in a row — or not‚ if you like — more often than not to win the series 3-1.

That marked South Africa’s first defeat in the four rubbers they have played in England in the past 13 years.

Not that Benkenstein thought he had inherited a weak line-up.

“There’s a nice combination of senior guys and then there are talented youngsters coming through‚” he said.

But‚ he cautioned‚ matters might not improve immediately — at least on the test front.

“Test cricket is a hell of a tough game. Looking at one-day cricket‚ I can see someone like [Aiden] Markram coming in and making a big difference straight away.

“But test cricket takes times. Even [Jacques] Kallis needed eight tests to get going.

“Youngsters need to be given a decent run but you need senior players around them to be able to get results‚ and I do think we’ve got that.

“Khaya Zondo‚ for instance‚ is a very good player. He’s really grown as a batsman and he’s a real leader and a good cricketer. Reeza Hendricks is another.

“I’d be stupid if I wasn’t positive‚ but I really am.”

On top of that‚ there were extenuating circumstances about South Africa’s performance in England.

They were without AB de Villiers‚ who opted out of the series‚ while Faf du Plessis missed the first test to tend to his wife and newborn daughter.

Even England’s batsmen whinged about the conditions‚ which were among the most challenging experienced in a country where pitches offer seam and swing at the best of times.

And it didn’t help that South Africa arrived knowing Russell Domingo’s days as their coach were numbered.

“There were a few things that weren’t great on that tour‚” Benkenstein said.

“The conditions were different and England are quite good. They have experienced new-ball bowlers [in James Anderson and Stuart Broad] — particularly in their home conditions‚ no-one comes close to their records.

“I thought South Africa were always going to be up against it. They were without AB and‚ for the first test‚ Faf‚ and I don’t think that’s got a lot to do with the batting coach.

“Also‚ it must have made a difference when CSA [Cricket South Africa] announced Russell’s position before the tour. I can’t see that being fantastic‚ when you’re unsure of your position.”

More widely‚ Benkenstein felt that in England “you need a defensive technique and in the modern game defence isn’t a largely spoken of subject”.

His new charges are unlikely to be challenged by Zimbabwe’s bowlers in their four-day test at St George’s Park‚ which starts on December 26.

But that game will help him build relationships before the real thing starts against India at Newlands on January 5.

“It’s going to take time to find out who these guys really are‚” Benkenstein said. “Obviously I know they’re batting and I know the older guys‚ the ones I’ve played with and against.

“But with some of the younger guys I’ll only have some good information in about six months’ time‚ once I get to know the okes and have a feel for how things really are.”

Thanks for the time‚ coach. Now back to the hospital with you.