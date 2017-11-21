Gobind throws his name in the hat to replace Maketa at the Warriors

Warriors assistant coach Rivash Gobind has thrown his name in the hat to replace Malibongwe Maketa next month.

Maketa’s tenure with the Eastern Cape franchise will end at the conclusion of the Ram Slam T20 Challenge around December 16.

He will then join up with the national side as Ottis Gibson’s assistant coach.

Gobind has been with the Warriors since August last year after having previously served as Lance Klusener’s assistant at Dolphins.

He also spent some time as the KwaZulu-Natal franchise’s video analyst and had a decade playing first-class and franchise cricket in Durban.

The 35-year-old Gobind is eager to take on the role of head coach having done the hard yards for some time now.

“Yes‚ I definitely will apply‚" he said.