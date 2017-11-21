Malibongwe Maketa has reiterated his full commitment to the Warriors until the end of the Ram Slam T20 Challenge.

The 37-year old Maketa‚ who was earlier this month announced as the new Proteas assistant coach to Ottis Gibson‚ said his main focus is to help the Warriors lift the trophy before he leaves the franchise next month.

Maketa led the Warriors to the final of this tournament last season where they lost to the Titans at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

“My goal has always been to guide the Warriors to a domestic trophy and that goal remains very much high on my agenda‚” Mmaketa said on Tuesday from Durban.

The Warriors take on the Dolphins at Kingsmead Stadium on Wednesday afternoon and Maketa said his motivation and commitment to the team has never changed.

Looking ahead to the clash against the Dolphins‚ Maketa said he was disappointed after losing their opening two matches of the season at home.

“We are disappointed because we didn’t take advantage of the home matches against the Knights and Titans at home and that has left us sitting at the bottom of the table‚" he said.

"We don’t want to have a scenario where we reach the last few games and we have to win at all cost and have to rely on others for favours.

"We need to make sure we do our basics well in these next few games and do our best to get going.”

Dolphins coach Grant Morgan said while he has a lot of respect for the Warriors‚ his team should be able to beat their visitors as they are playing at home.

The Warriors have won eleven out of their nineteen meetings but Morgan said they were confident of getting the win.

“We respect the Warriors and they are a side that has punched above their weight in the last few years‚" Morgan said.

"I truly feel if they come with one hundred percent and we come with one hundred percent‚ and with the personnel we have on deck‚ and this is with all due respect taking nothing away from them‚ then we should man-for-man be able to have them.

"That’s not taking away from them‚ it’s just the honest truth‚” said Morgan.

The Dolphins made a storming start to the competition when they beat the Cape Cobras in record fashion in their opening game. But they have since had a washout and then a lost to the Highveld Lions.

“It’s a massive game but I feel if we pitch up‚ we are good enough to beat them‚” Morgan added.

Dolphins Squad: Khayelihle Zondo (capt)‚ Sarel Erwee‚ Morne Van Wyk‚ Dane Vilas‚ Sibonelo Makhanya‚ Andile Phehlukwayo‚ Robert Frylinck‚ Keshav Maharaj‚ Prenelan Subrayen‚ Athi Maposa‚ Eathan Bosch‚ Mthokozisi Shezi‚ Imran Tahir.

Warriors Squad: Jon-Jon Smuts (capt)‚ Colin Ackermann‚ Andrew Birch‚ Gihahn Cloete‚ Colin Ingram‚ Christiaan Jonker‚ Sisanda Magala‚ Lesiba Ngoepe‚ Anrich Nortje‚ Jerry Nqolo‚ Solo Nqweni‚ Kelly Smuts‚ Yaseen Vallie‚ Basheer Walters.