Morkel‚ Markram dial 'M' for miserly T20 bowling

Nine games into this season’s franchise T20 competition and the most economical bowlers among those who have sent down at least six overs are …?

Not Jon-Jon Smuts‚ who was last season’s leader in this category. Nor Andrew Birch. Aaron Phangiso? No.

Titans twosome Albie Morkel and Aiden Markram are who you’re looking for.

That’s right: a 36-year-old journeyman with 302 T20s on the clock and a part-time off-spinner who is destined to be far more illustriously remembered for his batting.

Morkel has begrudged runs at 4.66 to the over and Markram at 5.12. That both their names start with “M” is handy for headline writers who want to chuck a “miserly” in there somewhere.

Morkel has bowled six overs and Markram eight.

But of the 46 players who have turned an arm over going into Wednesday’s match between the Dolphins and the Warriors at Kingsmead‚ only six have had 10 or more overs.