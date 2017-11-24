Rain has the final say in Benoni

Rain had the final say in the Ram Slam T20 Challenge match between Unlimited Titans and Hollywoodbets Dolphins at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Friday night.

The match was abandoned without a ball bowled after Titans captain Albie Morkel won the toss and elected to field.

The two teams earned two points with Titans maintaining their place at the top of the table while the Dolphins’ placing will depend on results of other matches that were also played on Friday where WSB Cobras hosted the Highveld Lions and the Warriors visited the VKB Knights.

Titans return to action on November 29 when they visit their bitter rivals Lions at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg while the Dolphins return to the pitch two days later against Cape Cobras in Durban.