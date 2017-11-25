The Cobras celebrated their first T20 win of the season on Friday‚ while the Dolphins accomplished what no other team have in not losing to the Titans.

The Knights took matters into the last over to haul in the Warriors’ modest target to bank their second victory.

Losses to the Dolphins‚ Lions and Titans followed the Cobras to Paarl like a bad smell‚ but the home side came away with a six-run win over the Lions despite their mediocre 145/7.

Hashim Amla’s 42 and JP Duminy’s 54 were the Cobras’ only scores of more than 20‚ Vernon Philander’s 16 was their only other effort in double figures‚ and twice they lost two wickets in an over.

Kagiso Rabada’s 2/20 from his full quota of overs led the visitors’ decent bowling performance.

Rassie van der Dussen and Reeza Hendricks put on 52 for the Lions’ first wicket‚ but the Cobras held on with defiant bowling by left-arm spinner George Linde‚ who took the new ball and claimed 2/26‚ and Rory Kleinveldt‚ who took 2/16. The Lions washed up on 139/6.

In Bloemfontein‚ the Knights squeaked to their four-wicket win with two balls to spare.

Colin Ackermann’s 74 was the sole mention in dispatches in the Warriors’ 155/6‚ in which leg spinner Eddie Leie kept things tidy for his return of 1/20 from all four overs.

The Knights seemed to be cruising it‚ even when David Miller was dismissed for 48 in the 15th over to leave the home side needing 51 to win.

But they lost Ryan McLaren and Aubrey Swanepoel as the pressure built until Marchant de Lange smacked the only ball he faced for four to settle the issue.

The Titans took their perfect record after four games to Benoni‚ where the Dolphins rocked up still soggy from having two games at Kingsmead washed out.

Lo and behold‚ the wet weather followed the Durbanites to the highveld and the closest Friday’s game got to starting was when the captains tossed.

The Titans won that‚ of course‚ but not a ball was bowled.

Friday night's Ram Slam results:

Cape Cobras v Highveld Lions - Cape Cobras won by 6 runs

Knights v Warriors - Knights won by 4 wickets

Titans v Dolphins - Match abandoned