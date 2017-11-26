Cricket

Warriors claim first T20 win

26 November 2017 - 17:18 By Telford Vice‚ Cape Town
Sisanda Magala of the Warriors during the RAM SLAM T20 Challenge match between Warriors and bizhub Highveld Lions at PPC Newlands on November 26, 2017 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

The Warriors earned their first win in five T20 matches this season when they beat the Lions by four wickets at Newlands on Sunday.

Reeza Hendricks’ 81 off 63 balls anchored the Lions’ competitive 182/3.

But Colin Ingram’s 89 helped the Eastern Capers prevail with an over to spare.

The Lions have lost three of their five games.

Scores:Lions 182/3

(Reeza Hendricks 81‚ Rassie van der Dussen 45; Colin Ackermann 0/10). Warriors 183/6 (Colin Ingram 89‚ Christiaan Jonker 39; Kagiso Rabada 3/25).

Warriors won by four wickets with six balls remaining.

