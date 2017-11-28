Rain could make Lions' job easier

Lions coach Geoff Toyana will have the hardest job in cricket at the Wanderers on Wednesday: find a way to beat the Titans.

Halfway through the league stage of this season's T20 competition the closest the Titans have come to losing was in Benoni on Friday, when their game against the Dolphins was washed out.

So, is Toyana praying for rain? No.

"We're at home, and we play good cricket at the Wanderers," he said on Monday.

But the Lions have lost three of their five games - one of which was an eight-wicket thumping by the Titans at Centurion.

"At crucial times we've made dumb decisions," Toyana acknowledged.

The Titans could not be more different. Opponents know exactly what they are going to get - though they do not know exactly who is going to turn up.

"They've made three or four changes every game," Toyana said, sounding almost envious at the notion of such luxury.

But that is what happens when you are able to field a side studded with AB de Villiers, Quinton de Kock, Farhaan Behardien and Dean Elgar.

So much so that the Titans have not felt the injury-enforced absence of players of the calibre of Faf du Plessis, Mornè Morkel and Chris Morris.

But it is part of Toyana's job to stay positive, and he was not about to concede superiority to the boys in blue.

"I believe I've got the best bowling attack in the country and we can push them," he said.

A key member of that attack is Kagiso Rabada, who would seem to be leading by example on and off the field.

"His presence in the dressing room has been exemplary," Toyana said.

"He's definitely shown he's an international player; he adds a lot."

Rabada is the tournament's leading wicket-taker with eight scalps at a not-too-shabby average of 15.37 and economy rate of 6.7. Thing is, he might need to take all 10 for none if the Lions are to beat the Titans at the Wanderers. Failing that, pray for rain.