Titans on a mission in the Ram Slam T20 Challenge

Defending Ram Slam T20 Challenge champions Titans will seal a home semifinal if they win two of their three matches within the next six days.

Their mission starts with the Jukskei derby against the Lions at the Wanderers on Wednesday.

They then host the Warriors in Benoni on Friday and end the week against the Knights in Port Elizabeth on Sunday.

Titans star batsman AB de Villiers said the Titans and Lions have played some memorable matches in the Bullring and he is looking forward to the short trip across the Jukskei river.

“The derby is always special‚" he said.

"There’s a great history between the two teams and we’ve had some great games before.

"Every game is big‚ but to go to Johannesburg and play in the Bullring is special.”

Titans have impressed this season with four wins and one wash-out but Lions coach Geoffrey Toyana feels they can be beaten.

“Yes they can (be beaten)‚” he said.

“I really believe that we’ve got the personnel in our squad to challenge them.

"If you look at our bowling attack‚ I strongly believe it’s one of the best attacks in the competition.

"So we need to combine that with our batting to try and get that perfect performance.

"We’re at the Wanderers where we really play good cricket‚ so the Titans can be beaten.”

In the other match on Wednesday‚ second from the bottom Cape Cobras host bottom of the log Warriors at Boland Park with both teams looking to move away from the danger zone.

The Cobras go into this match on the back of two successive wins after a hat-trick of losses in their opening three matches and captain JP Duminy hopes their campaign can now get going.

“It definitely was (a launchpad for us)‚” he said about the two recent wins.

“It’s a big morale boost for us as a team after we had a tough two weeks in the first three games.

"So it’s always good to build a little bit of momentum.”

The Warriors are also on a high after they beat the Lions last weekend by comfortably chasing 183 and captain Jon-Jon Smuts is hoping for more of the same.

“We had a good win and I think we’re getting closer to playing really good cricket again.

"I think with the batting we need a few more good starts and a few more of the batters to put their hands up.

"We had Colin (Ingram) put his hand up in the last one and Christiaan (Jonker) played a very valuable knock as well.

"The bowlers have been fighting well and hopefully can continue that in the next few games.”