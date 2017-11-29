India's cricketers demand a raise

India's national team skipper, Virat Kohli, has demanded a greater share of the country's growing cricket wealth for players ahead of contract talks this week.

Top players saw their basic deals doubled to $300000 (about R4-million) this year.

But the Indian squad, who are due to hold talks with the Board of Control for Cricket in India in New Delhi on Friday, want more after the governing body struck a huge new television deal in September. The board will get $2.5-billion from Rupert Murdoch's Star India channel to televise the Indian Premier League from 2018 to 2022.

Player contracts expired on September 30 and salaries are one of the key negotiating points. A senior board official said "the players want a raise" and that Kohli would lead the talks with former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and current coach Ravi Shastri.

They will meet administrator Vinod Rai to discuss pay. Rai heads a committee of administrators appointed by the Supreme Court to run the board's affairs of the world's wealthiest cricket governing body.

The national squad has three salary grades, with Kohli and other senior players at the top. "We have modified it and have started a process where we consult the players," said Rai.