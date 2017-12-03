Steyn‚ Behardien keep Titans’ unbeaten streak alive

Dale Steyn’s twin strike and Farhaan Behardien’s half-century helped the Titans extend their unbeaten record in the franchise T20 competition at St George’s Park on Sunday.

Steyn‚ who missed the Titans’ last three matches in his ongoing rehabilitation from a shoulder injury that kept him out for a year‚ removed openers Rudi Second and Keegan Petersen in the space of three balls of his first over to set the Knights on the rocky patch to an underwhelming total of 133/7.

Behardien clipped 56 not out off 39 balls with two fours and three sixes to earn his team victory by five wickets with two balls to spare.

The Titans have now won six of their eight matches. The other two have been washed out.