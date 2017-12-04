Jasprit Bumrah’s name isn’t widely known in South Africa‚ but it might soon be after India included the uncapped seamer in their squad to play three tests in the country next year.

Bumrah‚ who turns 24 on Wednesday‚ has played 28 one-day internationals and 30 T20s.

In his only game against South Africa‚ during the Champions Trophy at the Oval in June‚ he took 2/28 from eight overs.

Bumrah’s selection brings to five the number of fast bowlers India will send to a series that is likely to be played on pitches with considerable pace and bounce.

The other quicks are Ishant Sharma‚ Umesh Yadav‚ Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami.

Allrounder Hardik Pandya‚ who is being rested for India’s current test series against Sri Lanka‚ is also in the mix while Parthiv Patel cracks the nod as the reserve wicketkeeper.

The tests will be followed by six one-day internationals and three T20s.

India’s series starts at Newlands on January 5 before moving to the highveld for matches in Centurion and at the Wanderers.

India squad: Virat Kohli (captain)‚ Murali Vijay‚ Shikhar Dhawan‚ Lokesh Rahul‚ Cheteshwar Pujara‚ Ajinkya Rahane‚ Rohit Sharma‚ Hardik Pandya‚ Wriddhiman Saha‚ Ravichandran Ashwin‚ Ravindra Jadeja‚ Bhuvneshwar Kumar‚ Mohammed Shami‚ Ishant Sharma‚ Umesh Yadav‚ Parthiv Patel‚ Jasprit Bumrah.