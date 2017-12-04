Robbie Frylinck’s hattrick and batting cameo weren’t enough to earn the Dolphins their second win of their T20 campaign at St George’s Park on Sunday.

Instead it was the Warriors who celebrated victory by the slimmest of margins: a solitary run.

Frylinck’s late raid earned him figures of 3/23 and limited the Warriors to 153/8. He then hit an unbeaten 25 off 19 balls in the Dolphins’ reply of 152/7.

The Warriors were rocked by the first ball of the match‚ which Keshav Maharaj snuck between Jon-Jon Smuts’ bat and pad to bowl him.

Colin Ingram and Yaseen Vallie were also sent packing early and midway through the sixth over the home side were 25/3.

But Colin Ackermann and Christiaan Jonker set them straight with a stand of 88 that endured into the 15th over.

Were it not for Frylink’s fantasia in the 19th over‚ the Warriors might have made more of their recovery.

First Frylinck had Jonker caught behind for 59‚ which came off 36 balls and featured three sixes and five fours.

Then the veteran seamer yorked Sisanda Magala and induced a swipe from Andrew Birch that was skied off the leading edge to cover to complete the hattrick.

Birch bowled openers Sarel Erwee and Vaughn van Jaarsveld in the space of three deliveries in the third over of the Dolphins’ reply and before the end of the seventh they were 35/4.

But opener Morne van Wyk was a thorn in the Warriors’ side until the end of the 18th over for his 57‚ which ended when he was run out.

That left the Dolphins to score 26 off 12 balls to win‚ and although Frylinck and Maharaj each smashed Birch for six in the last over the visitors fell just short of victory.