India declare at 246-5, set Sri Lanka 410 to win

India declared their second innings on 246-5 to set Sri Lanka a target of 410 to win the pollution-tainted third Test in New Delhi, which saw a player vomit on Tuesday.

Skipper Virat Kohli (50) called his batsmen back to the dressing room after Rohit Sharma completed his half-century in the final session of the fourth day at the smog-shrouded Feroz Shah Kotla ground.

Sri Lankan fast bowler Suranga Lakmal, who was forced to return briefly to the dressing room after vomiting twice while fielding, bowled 14 overs and claimed a wicket.

India lead the three-match series 1-0 and need just a draw for their ninth successive Test series win.