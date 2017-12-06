Smog blurs New Delhi showdown

Sri Lanka's Suranga Lakmal and Indian Mohammad Shami vomited on the field before walking off as Delhi's notorious smog continued to plague the third and final Test against India on Tuesday.

India's second innings was into its sixth over when Lakmal threw up before walking off for the second time in the match.

Shami was also sick in the final session.

"I think it speaks for itself," a visibly frustrated Sri Lanka coach Nic Pothas told reporters.

"The rest we cannot control. We're professionals. We stopped talking about it. It is not going to make any difference talking about it."

Delhi's government last month ordered schools to shut temporarily after pollution readings peaked at 500, the most severe level on the government's air quality index that measures poisonous particles.

India opener Shikhar Dhawan sympathised, but felt it was not bad enough to stop play.

"Maybe Sri Lankan players are not used to it, but then so are many of my teammates," said the Delhi player.

"Not all of them are from Delhi. You've got to get on with your job, that's my view.

"Of course, it may be that it's troubling them. I can't deny there is pollution in Delhi," said Dhawan, adding Shami was doing fine and would bowl today.