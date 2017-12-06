Cricket

Starc, Hazlewood lead Australia to second Ashes Test win

06 December 2017 - 09:38 By AFP
Australia's captain Steve Smith (R) shakes hands with England captain Joe Roor after Australia defeated England on the final day of the second Ashes cricket Test match in Adelaide in December 6, 2017.
Australia's captain Steve Smith (R) shakes hands with England captain Joe Roor after Australia defeated England on the final day of the second Ashes cricket Test match in Adelaide in December 6, 2017.
Image: WILLIAM WEST / AFP

Pacemen Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood spearheaded Australia to a crushing 120-run win over England to open up a 2-0 lead in the five-Test Ashes series in Adelaide on Wednesday.

Hazlewood snuffed out England's outside hopes of a come-from-behind victory when he dismissed captain Joe Root in the third over of the final day of the first-ever day-night Ashes Test.

Starc mopped up the tail to finish with five for 88.

Holders England now face the prospect of losing the series in next week's third Test at Perth's WACA Ground where they have not won a Test since 1978.

"We always had the faith in the team and the belief," Australia skipper Steve Smith said.

"We thought if we could come out and bowl well this morning, hit our lengths and get one or two wickets then things can happen quickly."

While Root was batting England's hopes lingered of bringing off a record run chase of 345 at Adelaide Oval.

But Hazlewood enticed a bottom edge and wicketkeeper Tim Paine did the rest to the unrestrained glee of the Australian team.

Root left the field on his overnight score of 67 and with him England's hopes vanished.

"Disappointing. I don't think we did ourselves justice," Root said.

"We're still massively in the series. We showed that from the way we played yesterday.

"That has to be the benchmark how we approach the rest of the series."

Nightwatchman Chris Woakes was out to the second ball of the day, caught behind off Hazlewood for five.

Woakes sought a review and while the 'Hot Spot' infrared imaging system could not find anything, the 'Snicko' sound-video technology detected an edge and the umpire's decision was upheld.

Nathan Lyon got the wicket of fellow off-spinner Moeen Ali for the fourth time in the series, leg before wicket as he attempted to sweep when on two.

That left England lurching towards defeat on 188 for seven after 45 minutes of play on the final day.

Craig Overton stayed around for 39 minutes before he fell lbw to a Starc inswinger for seven with the first delivery of the second new ball.

Starc had Stuart Broad caught behind for eight and finished off the Test just before tea bowling Jonny Bairstow for 36.

England entered the final day 178 runs from victory with six wickets in hand after a dramatic momentum switch on Tuesday.

Australia dismissed England for 227 on Monday but decided against sending them back in to bat despite holding a 215-run first innings lead.

The tourists subsequently skittled out the Australians for 138, leaving them with a chance of chasing down a record 354-run victory target in the final five sessions of play.

Skipper Root led a spirited English fightback and relished the challenge of a record run chase with a fighting unbeaten half-century.

The highest winning fourth innings at the Adelaide Oval remains 315 for six by Australia against England in 1902.

READ MORE:

Smog blurs New Delhi showdown

Sri Lanka's Suranga Lakmal and Indian Mohammad Shami vomited on the field before walking off as Delhi's notorious smog continued to plague the third ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Anderson, Root give England a sniff in Adelaide

England were 178 runs from a stunning comeback victory in the second Ashes test after James Anderson grabbed five wickets and Joe Root steered the ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Steyn‚ De Villiers‚ Morris‚ Bavuma in SA Invitation XI squad

Dale Steyn will be back in whites for the first time in more than a year when a SA Invitation XI play Zimbabwe in a tour match in Paarl this month.
Sport
1 day ago

Cricket SA‚ SACA reach settlement - but where are the numbers?

Players who signed with franchises in the aborted inaugural edition of the T20 Global League (T20GL) will be paid up to 60% of the value of their ...
Sport
1 day ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Pirates wanted to prove a point against SuperSport, says Sredojevic Soccer
  2. Athletics SA announce three-meet track-and-field grand series Sport
  3. SuperSport win bid to renew PSL media rights for Sub-Saharan Africa Soccer
  4. Pirates coach Sredojevic could have been going to World Cup with Uganda Soccer
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Incredible timelapse of the supermoon
Catching a serial rapist: Modus operandi, profiling & the role of DNA

Related articles

  1. Smog blurs New Delhi showdown Cricket
  2. Anderson, Root give England a sniff in Adelaide Cricket
  3. Steyn‚ De Villiers‚ Morris‚ Bavuma in SA Invitation XI squad Cricket
  4. Cricket SA‚ SACA reach settlement - but where are the numbers? Cricket
  5. India declare at 246-5, set Sri Lanka 410 to win Cricket
  6. Dhawan fifty drives India in smog-choked Delhi Test against Sri Lanka Cricket
  7. England 68-2 at dinner, chasing 354 to win second Ashes Test Cricket
  8. T20: Maharaj can deliver adventures in spin Cricket
  9. India name five quicks for SA test series Cricket
  10. Maharaj a T20 new-ball option for SA? Cricket
  11. England finally fire but Australia in charge in Adelaide Cricket
  12. Warriors win despite Frylinck's Ram Slam fantasia Cricket
  13. Steyn‚ Behardien keep Titans’ unbeaten streak alive Cricket
X