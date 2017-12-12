Cricket

Titans never gave away a game‚ fumes coach Mark Boucher

12 December 2017 - 16:28 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Titans coach Mark Boucher during the Multiply Titans training session at PPC Newlands on December 07, 2017 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Titans coach Mark Boucher during the Multiply Titans training session at PPC Newlands on December 07, 2017 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Image: Shaun Roy/Gallo Images

Titans coach Mark Boucher has angrily reacted to suggestions that he gave away a game by fielding a weakened side against the Dolphins where they were bowled out for 79 in their final Ram Slam T20 Challenge round robin fixture in Durban on Sunday.

With a home semifinal already secured‚ Boucher fielded a team without captain Albie Morkel‚ AB de Villiers‚ Farhaan Behardien‚ Aiden Markram‚ Lungi Ngidi‚ Chris Morris‚ Dale Steyn‚ and Quinton de Kock in the 89-run loss to the Dolphins.

As a result of their victory‚ the Dolphins secured a home semifinal against the Cape Cobras at Kingsmead on Thursday. The Titans will host the Warriors in Centurion on Wednesday. Both games start at 6pm.

“I haven’t given away a game – we had one‚ two‚ three‚ four Proteas players‚ four South Africa A players‚ two South Africa U19 players and one up-and-coming player from the franchise system‚” Boucher said on Wednesday at SuperSport Park as the Titans prepared for the Warriors.

“I will never put out a side just to go out there and lose.”

Boucher said it was always his plan to give opportunities to fringe players as soon as a home semifinal was secured‚ and those who were unhappy needed to experience finishing top of the log and be faced with some of the tough decisions he had to deal with.

“It was one of those games where it was not ideal and we didn’t worry about other teams‚” Boucher said.

“We had to worry about ourselves – if they want to complain they should finish at the top of the log and make the sort of decisions that we made.

“Once we made the semis I said that we were going to mix and match. What people don’t understand is that at the Titans we have a bigger picture‚ which is giving these guys opportunities and making everyone happy.

“Within the squad we have ticked all those boxes – a couple of guys got three to four games‚ there were one or two rained out games but you can’t control that.

“We have Proteas guys who are coming back from injury and I have to try and make them Proteas again. Dale (Steyn) was one of the first ones – when he was ready I put him in.

“Then when we played in Cape Town‚ we did not have a balanced team – anyone who has a little bit of cricket knowledge could see that.

“We chose to play Dale again because he was always going to play five games. He bowled very nicely for us and did a great job‚ but we probably lost because we did not have the extra batsman.”

READ MORE:

T20 semis ask intriguing questions

Does Malibongwe Maketa have one or two games left as the Warriors’ coach? And what’s the weather doing in Durban?
Sport
1 hour ago

England on the brink against Australia at WACA house of pain

England's hopes of clawing their way back into an Ashes series fast slipping from their grip will be put to the ultimate test at the WACA where the ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Zim axe gritty Williams for SA test‚ India scrap tour match

Allrounder Sean Williams has been left out of Zimbabwe’s squad for the four-day test against South Africa at St George’s Park this month.
Sport
1 day ago

South Africa and India's complicated relationship spans beyond the field

Against England it's the legacy of colonialism and the importance of being better than those who taught you the game.
Sport
2 days ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Titans never gave away a game‚ fumes coach Mark Boucher Cricket
  2. Athletics SA splash big cash at Wayde‚ Caster and other heroes Sport
  3. George Lebese to 'work through Christmas' to find form at Sundowns Soccer
  4. T20 semis ask intriguing questions Cricket
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Man assaults traffic officer for giving him a fine
‘I have forgiven myself’, says Jub Jub

Related articles

  1. T20 semis ask intriguing questions Cricket
  2. England on the brink against Australia at WACA house of pain Cricket
  3. Zim axe gritty Williams for SA test‚ India scrap tour match Cricket
  4. T20 semi-final line-up decided Cricket
  5. South Africa and India's complicated relationship spans beyond the field Sport
  6. England under the whip to retain the Ashes Down Under Sport
  7. Virat Kohli stands as the colossal talent in the way of the Proteas Sport
  8. Speedster Steyn fires first warning shots Sport
  9. Cobras burst Titans' bubble at Newlands Cricket
  10. Steyn overjoyed to be back in the crease Cricket
  11. Dale Steyn happy as the day is long‚ with eyes on two prizes Cricket
  12. Confident Australia move on to Perth with urn on their minds Cricket
X