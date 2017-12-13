Afternoon showers are expected in Durban on Thursday and could threaten the Ram Slam T20 Challenge semifinal between the Dolphins and Cape Cobras at Kingsmead Stadium.

Four of the Dolphins’ home matches this season were affected by rain but if Thursday’s encounter is declared a no result‚ the home side would benefit and progress to Saturday's final.

How the weather is going to play out is beyond the control of the Dolphins’ technical team and they are focusing on giving themselves the best opportunity of winning the match.

Dolphins skipper Khaya Zondo said he would rely on the experience of his senior players to help them book a place in the final.

“I will use everyone that is available to me because everyone might have different options at different stages‚” said Zondo.

“I am very open to suggestions and I will sift through them and try and see what is best for the team at that particular stage of the game.”

Veteran wicketkeeper/batsman Morné van Wyk‚ who has been in good form for the Dolphins throughout the season with 256 runs at an average of 64 and a strike rate of 152‚ is one of the senior players Zondo will be pinning his hopes on.

“I have worked hard and been quite disciplined in my approach this season and feel that I have been hitting it well since the pre-season‚" said Van Wyk.

"In the four day campaign I feel I probably could have scored more runs but I have been around the block long enough to know that I just need to keep my head down and do the basics well.

"It's been great to do well in those big games where there is a lot on the line.”

On the other hand‚ Cobras assistant coach Faiek Davids believes that they have enough firepower in the form of Proteas batsmen Temba Bavuma‚ Hashim Amla and JP Duminy to score more than 200 runs in the semifinal and in the final if they get there.

“If other batsmen in the team support Hash (Amla)‚ JP (Duminy) and Temba (Bavuma)‚ I believe we possess the fire-power to score 200 or more in the semifinal and in a final.

"We cannot always depend on the bowling attack to carry our hopes‚” he said.

After a slow start to the campaign‚ Cobras recovered in style with Duminy hitting 356 runs at an average of 39.55 and a strike-rate of 136.39 while Amla has hammered 332 runs at an average of 36.88 and just a strike-rate of just over 136 so far.

Dolphins Squad:

Sarel Erwee‚ Morne Van Wyk‚ Khaya Zondo (c)‚ Sibonelo Makhanya‚ Andile Phehlukwayo‚ Rob Frylinck‚ Keshav Maharaj‚ Prenelan Subrayen‚ Athi Maposa‚ Imran Tahir‚ Mthokozisi Shezi‚ Dane Vilas‚ Vaughn van Jaarsveld.