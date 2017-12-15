Titans coach Mark Boucher has omitted premier Proteas fast bowler Dale Steyn from his squad for the Ram Slam T20 Challenge final against the Dolphins at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Saturday.

Steyn took five wickets for the Titans in as many matches before he was sent back to Cape Town for further rehabilitation on his shoulder and intense bowling in the nets as he prepares for South Africa’s four-day Test against Zimbabwe on Boxing Day in Port Elizabeth.

Also missing out for the Titans is opener Henry Davids‚ who was injured during the warmup ahead of the Ram Slam semifinal win over the Warriors on Wednesday‚ and Morne Morkel‚ despite the bowler recovered from a side strain injury he suffered on national duty in October.

However‚ Boucher has called on the likes of skipper Albie Morkel‚ AB de Villiers‚ Farhaan Behardien‚ Quinton de Kock‚ Aiden Markram‚ Chris Morris‚ Lungi Ngidi and Tabraiz Shamsi as the Titans look to defend their title.

Having to come up against a number of established Proteas players‚ Dolphins coach Grant Morgan has admitted that his side will be up against it.

The Dolphins qualified for the final without playing in the semifinal against the Cobras on Thursday in Durban as their match was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Morgan said his players were excited to take on formidable Titans.

“We are taking on arguably the strongest team in franchise cricket in a T20 final and the boys are incredibly excited for the challenge.

“They have some incredible players that we will need to control but we know what to expect from them and the confidence is high amongst the boys. We will definitely leave it all out on the park at Centurion‚” he said confidently. Morgan will contest his first final as a franchise coach but the situation is not foreign to him.

“It’s such a privilege to be involved in my first final at this level. I have been involved in a lot of finals in the past at lower levels but I think there are a lot of similarities‚” he said.

“Any side with the likes of AB‚ Chris and Farhaan will be difficult to beat but we have the individuals who can take them on.

“I think their international experience will give them the edge but we have a side who keep on coming back and fighting. Our intensity grows as your go down our batting lineup‚ which is a huge strength for us.

“We have chased down over 320 against the Titans at Centurion in a 50-over game before and we love the wicket there.”

Titans Squad: Albie Morkel (c)‚ Farhaan Behardien‚ Junior Dala‚ Quinton de Kock‚ AB de Villiers‚ Heinrich Klaasen‚ Aiden Markram‚ Rivaldo Moonsamy‚ Chris Morris‚ Lungi Ngidi‚ Tabraiz Shamsi‚ Malusi Siboto‚ Shaun von Berg‚ David Wiese

Dolphins Squad: Sarel Erwee‚ Morne Van Wyk‚ Khaya Zondo (c)‚ Sibonelo Makhanya‚ Andile Phehlukwayo‚ Rob Frylinck‚ Keshav Maharaj‚ Prenelan Subrayen‚ Athi Maposa‚ Imran Tahir‚ Mthokozisi Shezi‚ Dane Vilas‚ Vaughn van Jaarsveld