Proteas tap into Maketa’s knowledge of PE conditions

The Proteas will be tapping into assistant coach Malibongwe Maketa’s local knowledge as they prepare for the historic day-night‚ pink ball test against Zimbabwe starting at St George’s Park on Tuesday.

Maketa spent two years as head coach of the Warriors and before that served as an assistant to Piet Botha.

So‚ Maketa knows exactly what it takes to win matches at the Port Elizabeth ground under lights and coach Ottis Gibson is likely find his knowledge invaluable.

“That’s a blessing that the first game I’m involved is at my home ground‚” Maketa said on Sunday.

“At least I get to share my experience in terms of how to get a result on this ground. In saying that some of the players have had a few tests here so they have good knowledge. Being a pink-ball test it’s venturing into the unknown. We’re looking forward to finding out and building a database on how to win pink-ball tests‚” he added.

Maketa said the Proteas would not underestimate their opposition even though Zimbabwe have not won a test since they beat Pakistan in September 2013.

“We see Zimbabwe as a decent team. We know they can play. Yes‚ India would have had a bigger buzz but we appreciate we’re playing against good opposition. We’re looking forward to the challenge‚” Maketa said.

He also identified some of the threats the Proteas would be planning for.

“[Hamilton] Masakadza has scored some runs. [Wrist-spinner and captain Graeme] Cremer is bowling beautifully. They are a team on a building phase and we know they have a good performance around the corner so we need to be 100% ready to do well against a decent team.”

There has much debate about how fair it is when batting against the pink ball at dusk but Maketa said there was more to worry about than just one period.

“I think a lot of people are focused on the twilight period and forget the other two sessions that happen outside of that. For us it’s about going out and doing the basics really well and making sure we are winning sessions.”

The starting 11 will only be announced at the toss on Tuesday but Maketa hinted that left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj is likely to feature.

“Selection will be done tonight but Keshav has been an amazing spinner for the team and I see him being a big part of this summer and going forward‚” Maketa said Sunday.