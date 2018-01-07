The only action on the third day of the first test between South Africa and India at Newlands on Sunday began unfolding at 3.30pm and was over within 10 minutes.

First one pitch invader clambered over the boundary fence‚ then another and another and still another.

The fourth of them‚ wearing a fake Hashim Amla tribute beard‚ proved the most successful.

He made it all the way across the ground‚ sidestepping orange-bibbed tacklers as he went‚ and successfully leapt the fence.

Remarkably he kept his composure well enough‚ even after goosing himself on a metal bannister‚ to evade another posse of security guards trying to head him off at the pass on the other side.

And all the while the scoreboard glowered down in vivid disgust‚ refusing to countenance the fact that anything noteworthy had happened since South Africa reached stumps on Saturday on 65/2 in their second innings for a lead of 142.

In the cause of reaching a result‚ losing an entire day’s play is never a good thing. But in this case there are special circumstances.

Helped by 13 wickets falling on Friday‚ the match advanced faster than it might have normally and — given better weather on Monday and Tuesday — winning and losing remain firmly part of the equation.

Even the absence from South Africa’s attack of Dale Steyn‚ who injured a heel on Saturday‚ shouldn’t have too big an adverse effect on their chances of surging for victory.

The home side went into the match with four fast bowlers‚ and the survivors aren’t too shabby: Vernon Philander‚ Kagiso Rabada and Morne Morkel.