Cricket

Third day abandoned at Newlands

07 January 2018 - 15:55 By Telford Vice
The scoreboard announces the calling off of the game during the third day of the first Test cricket match between South Africa and India at Newlands in Cape Town on January 6, 2018.
Image: AFP PHOTO / GIANLUIGI GUERCIA

Play was called off without a ball bowled 20 minutes after the scheduled tea interval on the third day of the first test between South Africa and India at Newlands on Sunday.

South Africa were 65/2 in their second innings at stumps on Saturday, a lead of 142.

Monday’s forecast is clear.

SA have handy lead but will be worried about Steyn's heel

South Africa ended the second day of the first test against India at Newlands on Saturday with a healthy lead of 142 runs.
