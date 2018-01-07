Third day abandoned at Newlands
07 January 2018 - 15:55
Play was called off without a ball bowled 20 minutes after the scheduled tea interval on the third day of the first test between South Africa and India at Newlands on Sunday.
South Africa were 65/2 in their second innings at stumps on Saturday, a lead of 142.
Play has officially been called off for the day #SAvIND #FreedomSeries #ProteaFire pic.twitter.com/dZCB6K4GYM— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 7, 2018
Monday’s forecast is clear.
