Led by Vernon Philander’s brilliance‚ South Africa’s pace attack ripped through India’s batting line-up to clinch a stunning victory in the first test at Newlands on Monday.

Despite the removal of Dale Steyn from the equation by injury‚ South Africa defended a target of 209 to win by 72 runs with more than a day to spare.

And that after the entire third day was lost to rain.

India were under no pressure to score quickly when their second innings started immediately after lunch.

But tigerish bowling by Philander‚ who claimed a career-best 6/42 — three of them in what became the last over of the match — kept the balance tilted in the home side’s favour.

Morne Morkel and Kagiso Rabada also threatened consistently on a pitch that offered seamers assistance throughout‚ and together they sent India packing for 135 just more than an hour after tea.

Only four times have teams successfully chased targets of more than 200 in tests at Newlands‚ all of them in the past 11 years.

But the Indians never threatened seriously to add their names to that honour role.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Bhuvneshwar Kumar ground out a partnership of 49 in 56 minutes and off 79 deliveries for the seventh wicket‚ India’s biggest stand of the innings‚ but by then the sting had all but been drawn from the contest.

South Africa resumed their second innings on 65/2‚ and lost eight wickets for 65 runs in the 21.2 overs bowled in the morning session to be dismissed for 130.

The fall of the ninth wicket brought Steyn to the wicket 10 minutes before the scheduled lunch interval‚ and with him came rousing cheers for his commitment.

Steyn sustained a heel injury while bowling on Saturday by stepping awkwardly into a foothole and has been ruled out of the rest of the series and for up to the next six weeks.

He faced four balls before AB de Villiers holed out on the long-on boundary for 35 — South Africa’s top score — to end the innings and force the interval.