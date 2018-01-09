Cricket

Kagiso Rabada of South Africa during day 4 of the 1st Sunfoil Test match between South Africa and India at PPC Newlands on January 08, 2018 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Proteas fast bowler Kagiso “KG” Rabada has climbed to the summit of the ICC Test bowler player rankings after he helped South Africa to an exciting 72 run victory over India at Newlands in Cape Town on Monday.

Rabada returned with five wickets in his two innings for 75 runs after 28.4 overs in the Proteas’ win over India.

South Africa started the match with a frightening four-pronged pace attack that included Dale Steyn‚ Morne Morkel and Vernon Philander.

Rabada has collected five points for his impressive performances against India to overtake England’s James Anderson.

Anderson was perched at the summit going into the recent Ashes test which the Three Lions lost 4-0 to Australia.

“It’s special to be ranked as the No.1 Test bowler in the world‚ it is a surreal feeling‚" Rabada said.

"It’s what you dream of achieving when you start playing the game.

"Cricket is ultimately a team sport and I am thankful for the support from my team mates.

"It’s a great start to the year personally and for us as a team.

"Hopefully we can continue putting in winning performances.”

Rabada‚ who won the U19 World Cup in the UAE in 2014‚ is the seventh South African bowler to top the bowling rankings after Aubrey Faulkner‚ Hugh Tayfield‚ Peter Pollock‚ Shaun Pollock‚ Dale Steyn and Vernon Philander.

Philander‚ who was named the player of the match in Cape Town‚ has forced his way into the top 20 bracket to twelfth place as a result of his match-wining figures of 9 for 75 as South Africa took a 1-0 lead in the three-test series.

