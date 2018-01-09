Other fast bowlers would feel disrespected had their captain told the wicketkeeper to stand up to the stumps.

Other fast bowlers are not Vernon Philander‚ who owns new career-best figures after spearheading South Africa’s victory in the first test against India at Newlands on Monday.

Philander took 6/42 to play the starring role in the Indians — who were chasing only 209 to win — being dismissed for 135‚ which sealed South Africa’s 72-run victory.

His key wicket was that of Virat Kohli‚ trapped in front for 28 by an inswinger after being gradually drawn across the crease by a steady diet of outswingers.

Another of Philander’s big scalps belonged to Ravichandran Ashwin‚ who stood firm with Bhuvneshwar Kumar in a stand of 49 for the eighth wicket‚ India’s biggest of the innings.

It was ended immediately after Quinton de Kock crouched snugly behind the stumps to Philander.

Standing up to a new-ball quick? Who’s idea was that?

“You have to be open to those suggestions‚ but I’ll have to give to give this one to ‘Faffie’ [Faf du Plessis]‚” Philander said.

“Ashwin‚ at the time‚ was batting quite far out of his crease‚ and the wicket was a touch on the slow side and the ball was a bit older.

“I also felt that by pushing him back we could get all three dismissals into play.”

Ashwin slashed wildly at Philander’s first delivery of that over‚ and De Kock held a fine catch.

Three balls later‚ in which Philander had Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah caught at second slip with consecutive deliveries‚ the match had been won.