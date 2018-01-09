Cricket

Ricky Ponting named assistant Australia coach for T20 series

09 January 2018 - 15:16 By Reuters
Australian former cricketer Ricky Ponting. File photo
Australian former cricketer Ricky Ponting. File photo
Image: SAJJAD HUSSAIN / AFP

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has been named as an assistant to national coach Darren Lehmann for the triangular Twenty20 series against New Zealand and England next month.

Ponting had a similar role last year against Sri Lanka.

Ponting has been brought into the coaching setup as Graeme Hick, David Saker and Brad Haddin will leave early to begin preparations for Australia's tour of South Africa in March.

Troy Cooley and Matthew Mott will also join Lehmann's Twenty20 coaching team.

"I'm delighted to be involved with the Australian squad again for what should be a terrific series against England and New Zealand," Ponting said in a statement. "I loved working with the squad last year.

"We have a wealth of talent available to us in this format and a tri-series like this will give us a great chance to establish a pattern of play that works best for the players."

Australia have embarked on a series of rotating coaching appointments over the last few seasons, with Lehmann already stating he would step down after the next Ashes series in 2019.

Steve Smith's side regained the Ashes with a 4-0 series result that ended on Monday with an innings and 123-run victory in the fifth and final test in Sydney.

They face England in five one-day internationals starting on Sunday in Melbourne before the triangular Twenty20 series begins on February 3 in Sydney. 

READ MORE:

Both camps feel the dazzle‚ drama and disappointments of the Newlands test

It isn’t often that the captain of a test team who have been shot out for 135 chasing a barely middling 208 to win has good things to say about the ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Philander answers fitness critics with Newlands nirvana

Other fast bowlers would feel disrespected had their captain told the wicketkeeper to stand up to the stumps.
Sport
7 hours ago

Lungi Ngidi cracks test squad nod

Uncapped Lungi Ngidi has been added to South Africa’s squad for the second test against India in Centurion.
Sport
20 hours ago

Phenomenal Philander bowls SA to epic win

Led by Vernon Philander’s brilliance‚ South Africa’s pace attack ripped through India’s batting line-up to clinch a stunning victory in the first ...
Sport
23 hours ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Lucas Radebe's bid for SAFA president seat stopped dead in its tracks Soccer
  2. Kevin Anderson in fine form heading to the Aussie Open Sport
  3. Kagiso Rabada climbs to the summit of the ICC Test bowler rankings Cricket
  4. Troubled Rantie facing sanction after walking out on Turkish club Soccer
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Oprah’s moving speech to women dominates the 2018 Golden Globe Awards
Aftermath of Shosholoza Meyl train collision

Related articles

  1. Philander‚ Morkel guide SA towards stirring win Cricket
  2. Zimbabwe Cricket 'not honest'‚ says departing Ntini Cricket
  3. Steyn bats‚ but SA crash Cricket
  4. Steyn could face uphill fitness battle Cricket
  5. No need for England overhaul despite Ashes defeat — Anderson Cricket
  6. Marsh brothers almost pay for Test century celebrations Cricket
  7. Not a ball bowled at Newlands on Sunday‚ but plenty left in the match Cricket
  8. Third day abandoned at Newlands Cricket
  9. Rain prevents play at Newlands Cricket
  10. Steyn could be out for six weeks with heel injury Cricket
X