Cricket

Bumrah would rather not think hard about what to expect in Centurion

11 January 2018 - 17:27 By Mahlatse Mphahlele at SuperSport Park
Jasprit Bumrah of India appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of Faf du Plessis of South Africa during day 1 of the 2018 Sunfoil Test Match between South Africa and India at Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town on 5 January 2018.
Jasprit Bumrah of India appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of Faf du Plessis of South Africa during day 1 of the 2018 Sunfoil Test Match between South Africa and India at Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town on 5 January 2018.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

India’s young seamer Jasprit Bumrah does not want to think too much about what to expect from the unfamiliar SuperSport Park pitch in the second Test against South Africa on Saturday.

Bumrah‚ who made his debut in the first match in Cape Town and has South African batting superstar AB de Villiers as his first scalp‚ said on Thursday that he is ready to play on any type of conditions and quick adaptation is going to be key.

“I am happy to play on any type of wicket in Test cricket‚" the 24-year-old said.

"In Cape Town we tried to adapt as soon as possible and we will see how the wicket plays over here in Pretoria and also try to adapt accordingly.

"In the first innings in Cape Town‚ we bowled a little fuller to get swing and get the batsman on the front foot.

“The wicket over here is generally bouncy but as you get on to the field you may find that it is actually a flat wicket and you have to adapt.

"I never go with perceptions of this or that will happen because anything can happen.

"I learn and analyse every session and move forward.”

Though he insisted that he would be ready for his second match‚ Bumrah admitted that the expected pacey and bouncy Centurion wicket is going to be challenging as this is the first time he is playing a Test match in South Africa.

“It is always challenging whenever you come to a new country because the weather and wickets are different‚" he said.

"But at the same time‚ it is always good to face new challenges because the more you play is the more you get to know different challenges‚ and you get a fair idea of which lines and lengths to bowl and so forth.”

Asked to reflect on his debut‚ Bumrah said it was good but he conceded that he still has many things to learn in Test cricket before he's regarded as the finished article.

“It was a good Test match and a good learning experience for me despite the result‚ considering that I have never played here in South Africa before.

"There are many things to learn and my focus and that of everyone in the team is on the second Test.

"It has been good and I am still learning and hopefully in the next match I will do much better.”

In his first match‚ Bumrah claimed the prized scalp of De Villiers and also accounted for the dismissals of South African skipper Faf du Plessis and dangerous Quinton de Kock to end the match with figures of 4/112 after 30.2 overs.

READ MORE:

SA and India must not expect a green mamba at Centurion

When South Africa and India arrive at SuperSport Park in Centurion for the second Test here on Saturday morning‚ they must not expect a green mamba.
Sport
11 hours ago

Ex-players ask BCCI to back Olympics push

Cricket committee has asked the powerful Indian board to back the bid for the sport’s Olympics inclusion, saying it would greatly benefit the game.
Sport
11 hours ago

Why Pierre de Bruyn could become most emotional man on Saturday

Former Titans and Dolphins all-rounder Pierre de Bruyn‚ who recruited Lungi Ngidi from Hilton College to Tuks Cricket Club almost five years ago‚ ...
Sport
1 day ago

Whatever Proteas coach Ottis Gibson's doing‚ it's working

Overthinking and underdoing can stifle the strengths of cricket teams‚ making them better at talking a good game than playing it.
Sport
2 days ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Local boy Grace reels in Koepka in the opening round of the SA Open Sport
  2. Markram hopes familiar surroundings at Centurion will work in his favour  Cricket
  3. Former Glasgow Celtic striker to try his luck at Free State Stars Soccer
  4. Bumrah would rather not think hard about what to expect in Centurion Cricket
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Explainer: How to remove a sitting President
The Patricia de Lille investigation saga: The allegations, the players and the ...

Related articles

  1. Kagiso Rabada climbs to the summit of the ICC Test bowler rankings Cricket
  2. Ricky Ponting named assistant Australia coach for T20 series Cricket
  3. Both camps feel the dazzle‚ drama and disappointments of the Newlands test Cricket
  4. Philander answers fitness critics with Newlands nirvana Cricket
  5. Lungi Ngidi cracks test squad nod Cricket
  6. Phenomenal Philander bowls SA to epic win Cricket
  7. Philander‚ Morkel guide SA towards stirring win Cricket
  8. Steyn bats‚ but SA crash Cricket
  9. Zimbabwe Cricket 'not honest'‚ says departing Ntini Cricket
  10. Steyn could face uphill fitness battle Cricket
X