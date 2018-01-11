Cricket

Markram hopes familiar surroundings at Centurion will work in his favour

11 January 2018
Aiden Markram and Keshav Maharaj of the Proteas during the South African senior national men's cricket team training session and press conference at SuperSport Park on January 11, 2018 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Opening batsman Aiden Markram says South Africa and India must find a way to manage the short turnaround between the first and second Test.

The first Test ended in victory for SA in Cape Town on Monday and the second installment gets underway at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Saturday‚ which means the two teams have very little time to prepare.

“We do not have many days to prepare for the second match but I still don’t think there is a lot to change going into Saturday‚" Markram said.

"For both sides‚ it is more about making sure that we keep things nice and fresh.”

Markram‚ who scored 39 runs in his two innings during the first Test‚ said keeping the mind fresh was key as the Cape Town Test was very demanding with a lot of ups and downs.

“The Cape Town match was quite an exhilarating one‚" he said.

"It was very up and down but going forward is more about keeping the mind fresh and making sure that we are ready for battle.

"Technically‚ I don’t think there is too much both sides will be looking to do besides keeping it fresh.”

Having failed to score big against India in what was his first real test at this level following impressive showings against modest Bangladesh and Zimbabwe‚ the Titans batsman said he hoped that home ground advantage would work in his favour.

“I am incredibly excited because this is a ground where I grew up at and watched lots of cricket‚" he said.

"It is going to be an exciting week for me which is something that I am really looking forward to.

"Hopefully things will work out fine for me‚” he said‚ adding that he has had a number of ticket request from family and friends.

“Ja‚ there has been quite a number of ticket requests but the family will take preference.”

Asked about what to expect from the pitch‚ Markram said he was not sure what to expect.

“Generally it is a good batting pitch here but I am not sure how they are preparing it because I have not had a look yet‚" he said.

"I’d like to think it will be good pitch.

"We are preparing like we did last week in Cape Town because it may be along those lines.

"The way the Newlands pitch played throughout the game‚ there was movement and bounce.

"For the team‚ you have to do everything.

"I believe that the batters can get stuck in here and score runs.

"If you apply yourself and play for long periods of time‚ runs will be up for grabs here‚” he said.

