The circumstances of Lungi Ngidi’s first appearance on a test scorecard won’t be remembered by many: faced four balls‚ scored one run‚ was not out.

The reason for his second entry is destined to remain vivid for a long time.

Cheteshwar Pujara thought there was a single to be had from the only ball he faced on day two of the second test in Centurion on Sunday.

Ngidi‚ at mid-on‚ knew otherwise.

His slide‚ pick-up-throw and direct hit on the stumps at the non-striker’s end‚ with neither Pujara nor his bat anywhere near safety‚ proved it.

Ngidi’s wide smile shone out of the giddiness that bathed the resultant thicket of high fives.

Not that he had earned his debut as a fielder‚ nevermind as a No. 11. He was in the side to bowl‚ and he got that chance in the 14th over of India’s first innings.

In his third over Ngidi let fly at 143 kilometres per hour at Murali Vijay‚ who sent an edge screaming groundward through gully.

At other levels of cricket the ball would have beaten the field and sped away for four.

Not at this level: AB de Villiers swooped and stopped it.

Ngidi stood watching at the bowling crease‚ allowed his eyes to widen with the wonder of it all‚ applauded‚ and smiled.

He thought he had his first wicket in his fifth over when Virat Kohli‚ no less‚ shuffled across his stumps and was rapped on the pads bang in front.

But‚ instead of a scalp‚ three runs were added to Ngidi’s figures. India’s captain had managed to get a smidgen of his bat onto the ball before he was struck.

Ngidi must have been disappointed. It didn’t show: he stood and smiled.

Four overs later‚ there it was — a delivery to a defending Parthiv Patel that left the left-hander off the pitch‚ took a healthy outside edge and smacked into Quinton de Kock’s gloves.