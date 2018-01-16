Proteas fast bowler Morne Morkel has likened bowling at SuperSport Park to bowling in India where there is generally no pace and bounce to assist the quicks.

Morkel said it was tough to bowl on a Centurion surface that has a subcontinent feel.

“I have played here at Centurion all my life and I have never seen a wicket like this‚" he said.

"It is really hard work in the heat and conditions are really tough.

"It is right up there with one of the hardest spells I have played.

“100%‚ it is unheard of that a spinner can bowl so many overs on the first day. We even had the option of opening with a spinner before lunch.

"It really has a subcontinent feel to it which is tough for scoring and tough to get people out.

"Luckily we have that subcontinent experience in the bank but it is not the sort of conditions that we want in South Africa.

"You have a small little window with the new ball‚ the first hour in the morning is almost quicker off the deck and after that there is almost no pace on the wicket.

"At the pavilion end‚ I found that the ball is a little bit bouncy. From a bowling point of view‚ it is definitely not the ideal surface.”

South Africa goes into day four on Tuesday morning following overnight rains in Centurion with their noses slightly in front‚ and with AB de Villiers and Dean Elgar at the crease.

Morkel said he believed that a result was possible in the remaining two days.

“I don’t see a draw‚ I think that definitely a result is possible.

"If we can bat through the first session on Tuesday without losing any wickets‚ the match will be open‚” he said‚ adding that anything above 250 will be a good score.

“It’s tough to say but at the top of my head‚ I think maybe 250 on day five with the wicket turning a little bit can be a good score.

"However‚ it is important not to look too far ahead because there are still plenty of overs left in this game and we must cash in in the morning.”

In the first innings‚ Proteas did not master good partnerships and Morkel said the issue is a worry for them.

“It is a red flag and it is something that we talk about a lot.

"Losing a cluster of wickets is not ideal‚ individuals must take responsibility.

"It is important to build partnerships because they win Test matches. Hopefully we can be able to get things right and get the lead that we definitely want‚” he concluded.