Cricket

Debutant Ngidi takes seven wickets in the match as SA crush India by 135 runs

17 January 2018 - 12:49 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
South African bowler Lungi Ngidi (C) celebrates the dismissal of Indian batsman Hardik Pandya during the fifth day of the second Test cricket match between South Africa and India at Supersport cricket ground on January 17, 2018 in Centurion. The 21-year-old debutant took seven wickets in the match as South Africa crushed India by 135 runs just before the lunch break on the fifth and final day of the second Test match on Wednesday 17 January 2018.
Image: GIANLUIGI GUERCIA / AFP

Lungi Ngidi took seven wickets as South Africa registered a 135 runs victory over India and wrapped up the Test series with a match to spare at the Wanderers in Johannesburg next week Wednesday.

Ngidi took the wickets of KL Rahul‚ Virat Kohli‚ Hardik Pandya‚ Ravichandran Ashwin‚ Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah to add to the one of Parthiv Patel in the first innings as he announced himself to the world in the best possible way.

Before lunch was called‚ India were bowled out for 151 after they were rattled by Ngidi‚ Kagiso Rabada and Morne Morkel‚ who took the seven wickets this morning to render the third and final match next week a dead rubber.

Rabada ended the match with figures of 3/47.

The Proteas’ morning got off to a good start when the dangerous Pujara was run out by the fielding combination of AB de Villiers and Quinton de Kock on 19 runs with only three overs played.

In the process‚ Pujara became the first Indian player to be run-out twice in a Test match and the last player to suffer a similar misfortune was former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming against Zimbabwe in Wellington in 2000.

India lost the second wicket of the morning when Morkel produced a stunning aerial catch at fine leg to dismiss Patel on 19 from the bowling of Rabada to be mobbed by his team-mates after the good effort.

Then it became a mini Ngidi show in the last hour of the session when he accounted for the wickets of Pandya and Ashwin in quick succession with De Kock showing good hands behind the stumps with both catches.

De Villiers produced a stunning catch at long leg when he dived forward to take Rohit Sharma’s top edge from the bowling of Rabada‚ who got his second wicket of the day.

Ngidi finished off the tail with the wickets of Shami and Bumrah.

The third and final Test match starts at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Wednesday 24 January 2018. 

