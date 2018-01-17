Kohli's absence on the final day in Centurion makes Elgar happy

South Africa must take seven wickets on the final day of the second Test at SuperSport Park on Wednesday to beat India and win the series with a match to spare and opener Dean Elgar is relieved that they do not have to worry about captain Virat Kohli.

Indian talisman Kohli was the third wicket to fall from the bowling of debutant Lungi during the dramatic third session on Tuesday to follow openers Murali Vijay and KL Rahul as the Proteas' bowling attack tightened the screws.

Kohli was on five runs when he was given out for lbw after a peach of a delivery from Ngidi‚ who also accounted for the wicket of KL Rahul‚ after Kagiso Rabada had accounted for Murali Vijay.

India need a further 252 runs to win and Elgar said even though there is a lot of work still to be done‚ their mission has been made easier by the fact that they will not be worrying about Kohli who scored a sensational 153 in the first innings.