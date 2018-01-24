Cricket

Faf worried this weekend’s IPL auction could disrupt SA camp

24 January 2018 - 10:21 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Captain Faf du Plessis taking questions from the media at the press conference during the South African national mens cricket team training session and press conference at Bidvest Wanderers Stadium on January 23, 2018 in Johannesburg.
Captain Faf du Plessis taking questions from the media at the press conference during the South African national mens cricket team training session and press conference at Bidvest Wanderers Stadium on January 23, 2018 in Johannesburg.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

SA captain Faf du Plessis has conceded that this weekend’s Indian Premier League (IPL) auction could cause unwanted disruptions in the Proteas camp.

Du Plessis‚ AB de Villiers‚ Quinton de Kock‚ Hashim Amla‚ Kagiso Rabada‚ Morne Morkel and possibly Lungi Ngidi are among the 578 players to be sold during the auction in Bangalore.

“Fortunately we don’t have our phones during the match (the third and final Test against India) but it is normal that there will be disruptions because we are human‚" the SA captain said.

"The IPL plays a big part in all of our lives but for the management and myself the most important thing is to make sure that we keep the concentration and energy levels in the test.”

Du Plessis said the players would be allowed to talk about the auction at the end of the day’s play but proper plans would be put in place to ensure that they do not lose focus on the job at hand.

“At the end of the day’s play if there are those who want to talk about the auction a little bit‚ they can do that.

"But when it is Test match time we must be switched on again.”

Chris Morris‚ Dale Steyn‚ who is currently out with a heel injury but is expected to be fit for the tournament in the first week of April‚ and ODI all-rounder JP Duminy will also be part of the auction.

Du Plessis also expressed concern about the recent struggles of Quinton de Kock with the bat in this series and he has advised him not to overanalyze or complicate things in his bid to return to form.

De Kock‚ who doubles up as wicketkeeper‚ is one of the best batsmen in the squad but he has struggled in this series against India with low scores of 43‚ 8‚ 0 and 12 in the four innings he played in Cape Town and Centurion.

“The key for someone like him is not to overanalyze or complicate things‚" he said.

"When a guy goes through one or five tests without scoring runs‚ he tend to overanalyze things but with Quinny (De Kock) that is not what he will do.

"His biggest asset is that he is a free player.

"When he gets going he completely takes the pressure to the opposition.

"I know he would like to score runs like all the batters but from a team perspective‚ the language we speak to him is to keep on having that positive intent.

"He will be very hungry to score runs in this test match.”

READ MORE:

Five things India have to do to avoid a Test series whitewash in SA

Five things India have to do to avoid a Test series whitewash when they play South Africa in the third Test at the Wanderers starting on Wednesday.
Sport
3 hours ago

SA contemplate going without spinner Maharaj for final Test against India

SA captain Faf du Plessis has given the strongest hint yet that they may go without spinner Keshav Maharaj for the third and final Test against India ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Why India have every reason to be confident of a result at the Wanderers

It's expected that India should be salty about relinquishing the Test series against South Africa‚ especially after their second Test defeat.
Sport
20 hours ago

India facing the embarrassing possibility of a whitewash by SA

India are facing the embarrassing possibility of a whitewash by bitter rivals South Africa and the visitors' captain Virat Kohli hopes that internal ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Most read

  1. Federer dispatches Berdych to reach semi-final Sport
  2. India battling on 45/2 after 27 overs at lunch of day one at the Wanderers Cricket
  3. Steve Komphela vs Pitso Mosimane head-to-head record Soccer
  4. Sundowns are a big club in Africa‚ says new technical head Hamren Soccer
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

‘A victory for SA’: Miss Universe stuns fans on arrival back home
'Up, Up and Away' - A tribute to Bra Hugh Masekela

Related articles

  1. SA contemplate going without spinner Maharaj for final Test against India Cricket
  2. Why India have every reason to be confident of a result at the Wanderers Cricket
  3. It's not always about personal accolades‚ says Philander as 50th match ... Cricket
  4. IPL auction runs rule over SA cricket Cricket
  5. Should SA change anything for final Test‚ besides not moan about the pitch? Cricket
X