Cricket

India battling on 45/2 after 27 overs at lunch of day one at the Wanderers

24 January 2018 - 12:59 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
South Africa pace bowler Vernon Philander celebrates with teammates after wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock catches out Kannur Lokesh Rahul of India during the third and final test of the 2018 Sunfoil Test Series at Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg South Africa on 24 January 2018. South Africa hold an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match test series.
South Africa pace bowler Vernon Philander celebrates with teammates after wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock catches out Kannur Lokesh Rahul of India during the third and final test of the 2018 Sunfoil Test Series at Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg South Africa on 24 January 2018. South Africa hold an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match test series.

India were battling on 45/2 after 27 overs at lunch of day one of the third and final Test at Wanderers in Johannesburg after Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada removed openers KL Rahul and and Murali Vijay inside ten overs.

The visitors resumed after lunch with captain Virat Kohli on 24 off 58 and Cheteshwar Pujara on 5 off 66 and looking to considerably increase their slow partnership of 32 off 110.

India will once again rely heavily on their inspirational skipper Kohli who was dropped by Philander at mid-off in the 21st over on 11 from the bowling of Rabada.

Rabada was clearly not impressed as he dropped to his knees with his head in his hands.

There was a sarcastic loud cheer in the ground in the next over when Pujara finally registered his first run of the match after the 81 minutes he was on the crease. He nudged Lungi Ngidi behind square for a single.

Pujara should not have been on the crease when he finally got his first run as South Africa missed a trick after failing to review the previous ball. The hawk eye showed that he could have been out as the ball brushed his front pad.

The first wicket to fall on the day was that of Rahul who was caught behind by Quinton de Kock without scoring from the bowling of Philander after four overs.

In the ninth over‚ India’s problems heightened when Vijay departed.

He was caught by De Kock when he unnecessarily went for a ball that was clearly going outside off stump.

On a lively and greenish Wanderers pitch‚ the Proteas went for an all out seam attack of Rabada‚ Philander‚ Morne Morkel and Ngidi with all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo coming on for spinner Keshav Maharaj in the only change.

India‚ on the other hand‚ made two changes to the side that lost in Centurion with top order batsman Anjinkya Rahane replacing Rohit Sharma and Bhuvneshwar Kumar coming on for spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

Just like South Africa‚ India went into this match without a spinner as they opted for four seamers in the form of Kumar‚ Mohammed Shami‚ Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah with Hardik Pandya as their all-rounder.

READ MORE:

Five things India have to do to avoid a Test series whitewash in SA

Five things India have to do to avoid a Test series whitewash when they play South Africa in the third Test at the Wanderers starting on Wednesday.
Sport
3 hours ago

Faf worried this weekend’s IPL auction could disrupt SA camp

SA captain Faf du Plessis has conceded that this weekend’s Indian Premier League (IPL) auction could cause unwanted disruptions in the Proteas camp.
Sport
3 hours ago

SA contemplate going without spinner Maharaj for final Test against India

SA captain Faf du Plessis has given the strongest hint yet that they may go without spinner Keshav Maharaj for the third and final Test against India ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Why India have every reason to be confident of a result at the Wanderers

It's expected that India should be salty about relinquishing the Test series against South Africa‚ especially after their second Test defeat.
Sport
20 hours ago

Most read

  1. Federer dispatches Berdych to reach semi-final Sport
  2. India battling on 45/2 after 27 overs at lunch of day one at the Wanderers Cricket
  3. Steve Komphela vs Pitso Mosimane head-to-head record Soccer
  4. Sundowns are a big club in Africa‚ says new technical head Hamren Soccer
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

‘A victory for SA’: Miss Universe stuns fans on arrival back home
'Up, Up and Away' - A tribute to Bra Hugh Masekela

Related articles

  1. India facing the embarrassing possibility of a whitewash by SA Cricket
  2. Luck important to batting success at Wanderers‚ says Cook Cricket
  3. It's not always about personal accolades‚ says Philander as 50th match ... Cricket
  4. Smith says Kohli may not be a long-term leadership option for India Cricket
  5. India coach Shastri blames late arrival in SA for defeats to the Proteas Cricket
  6. Aussies pick seven quicks for SA series Cricket
  7. IPL auction runs rule over SA cricket Cricket
  8. Bavuma out with broken finger Cricket
  9. Should SA change anything for final Test‚ besides not moan about the pitch? Cricket
  10. AB desperately wants a whitewash Cricket
  11. SA vs India Test reminds the visitors that cricket is a team sport Cricket
X