Iffy pitch is just what the Proteas wanted

The treacherous pitch which is continuing to cast a shadow over the third and final Test of the Freedom Series between South Africa and India is exactly what the Proteas asked for.

That's what respected Wanderers pitch consultant Chris Scott had to say about the heavy criticism the pitch has come under by former players - as well as some of the cast currently assembled on the playing surface.

With talk of the match potentially being abandoned‚ Scott was initially loath to comment on the state of the strip.

“Firstly‚ I cannot comment on the way the pitch was prepared because I am not the groundsman. I'm just a consultant‚” said Scott‚ the erstwhile head groundsman at the venue before Bethuel Buthelezi took over in 2015.

“The pitch has been prepared according to the request of the South African team and I'm not at liberty to discuss what that was‚” said Scott.

Asked if he has been surprised at the way the pitch has behaved‚ Scott said: “The only thing I'm surprised about is that no-one has as