Cricket

Wanderers pitch not perfect‚ but far from a bomb

26 January 2018 - 17:06 By Telford Vice‚ At Wanderers
Umpires, Aleem Dar and Ian Gould having a look at the pitch during day 3 of the 3rd Sunfoil Test match between South Africa and India at Bidvest Wanderers Stadium on January 26, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Umpires, Aleem Dar and Ian Gould having a look at the pitch during day 3 of the 3rd Sunfoil Test match between South Africa and India at Bidvest Wanderers Stadium on January 26, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Blood was spilled at the Wanderers on Friday‚ but not in the way that you might think.      

A reporter misjudged the height of a step in press box and his resultant stumble put a small scratch in his leg.

“Nothing wrong with a bit of claret‚” he quipped gamely as he rose and went in search of a tissue so as not to make a mess of the place.

But‚ if you believed what you saw‚ heard and read of some of the media coverage of the third test between South Africa and India‚ the Wanderers was awash with the red stuff. Or would be soon.

According to sources close to sources‚ the Bullring was living up to its nickname. The bulls — or batsmen — were dead. The matadors — or fast bowlers — were taking their bows‚ ears and tails in hand.

Except that nobody died. Or even came close: not one of the deliveries bowled in more than eight sessions of the match hit a batsman anywhere near the helmet.

That’s not to say batsmen aren’t being hit. From the start of the match on Wednesday until an hour into the third session on Friday‚ physios had been called onto the field eight times; once for a blow to the ribs‚ the rest for thuds on the gloves.

And it’s not to say the pitch isn’t challenging: emphatic seam‚ swing and bounce are all part of the thrilling equation.

Whether the pitch provides for a fair contest between bat and ball is another question‚ and the International Cricket Council (ICC) will give us their answer after the match. For now‚ we have an enthralling game of cricket on our hands.

Cracks on the pitch have widened enough to become a factor in how the ball behaved after pitching.

But they weren’t anything as alarming or alarmist as the cracks being made by the paid pundits in the commentary boxes upstairs.

Here at TimesLIVE we prefer not to waste words on overpaid opinions. So we won’t trouble you with most of what was said.

But here’s a taste of it from a neutral‚ nogal‚ former West Indies fast bowler Michael Holding‚ who told ESPNCricinfo before lunch on Friday: “Two out of 100 — it’s a shit pitch. You can interpret that.

“They should have called it off when (Murali) Vijay got hit. This is not a cricket pitch‚ this is dangerous. Call it off‚ forget it. You can’t play cricket on that.

“I have no idea what has gone wrong but I know it’s not a good cricket pitch.

“The last time I saw something like this‚ the match was abandoned‚ in Jamaica in 1998. And it didn't even last this long.”

This is the 2 294th test‚ of which only two have been abandoned because of substandard conditions.

In the first test of England’s series in the Caribbean in January 1998‚ the Sabina Park pitch was deemed too dangerous after 61 balls had been bowled.

Only 10 deliveries had been sent down in the second test at the Vivian Richards stadium in Antigua in February 2009 when it was decided that the outfield was too sandy.

A halt was called after Fidel Edwards slipped‚ three consecutive times‚ as he tried to get into his delivery stride.

Neither of those matches‚ then‚ lasted anywhere near eight sessions. Did Holding voice anything like his views as expressed above after 61 or 10 balls had been bowled at the Wanderers‚ or at any stage of the first two days’ play?

Nevertheless‚ the theory that the umpires‚ Ian Gould and Aleem Dar‚ were considering calling off the match spread through the stadium like smoke from a braai gone badly wrong.

At lunch‚ as they were leaving the field‚ Gould and Dar spoke to groundsman Bethuel Buthelezi and his consultant‚ former groundsman Chris Scott.

Later‚ when deliveries seamed or swung or bounced excessively‚ the umpires conferred or went to stare sagely at the spot where the ball had pitched.

But there didn’t seem to be much indication that they would abandon the match‚ not least because the authority to do so doesn’t rest with them.

According to the laws of cricket‚ “If the on-field umpires decide that it is dangerous or unreasonable for play to continue on the match pitch‚ they shall stop play and immediately advise the ICC match referee.

“The on-field umpires and the ICC match referee shall then consult with both captains.

“If the captains agree to continue‚ play shall resume.”

So there.

The ICC’s guidelines make it clear that‚ “In no circumstances should the pitch ‘explode’.”

This one isn’t‚ but the suits might want to offer the same advice to the commentary box.

READ MORE:

Iffy pitch is just what the Proteas wanted

The treacherous pitch which is continuing to cast a shadow over the third and final Test of the Freedom Series between South Africa and India is ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Rahane and Kumar steer India to a comfortable lead

India reached tea on day three of the third Test against India at the Wanderers on Friday on 199/6 and a comfortable second innings lead of 192 runs ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Dangerous Wanderers wicket threatens the third test

India went to lunch on day three of the third test against South Africa at Wanderers sitting on 100/4 and a second innings lead of 93 runs.
Sport
5 hours ago

Wanderers pitch 'one of the toughest I've played on'‚ says Amla

Hashim Amla believes that the third test between South Africa and India at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg is evenly balanced and anything can ...
Sport
9 hours ago

Most read

  1. Wanderers test in doubt as final session ends with Elgar struck on helmet Cricket
  2. Arsenal responsible for Sanchez's missed drug test, says Wenger Soccer
  3. Safa lawyers apply to postpone Nonkonyana dismissal case Soccer
  4. Final is 'humongous' for Halep and Wozniacki, says Wilander Sport
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Explainer: A recap of the parliamentary inquiry into state capture
‘A victory for SA’: Miss Universe stuns fans on arrival back home

Related articles

  1. India reach stumps on day two leading SA by 42 runs  Cricket
  2. From night to morning‚ and beyond‚ with Kagiso Rabada Cricket
  3. Hashim Amla survives three close reviews to score a gutsy half century Cricket
  4. Nightwatchman Rabada and Amla put on useful partnership at Wanderers Cricket
  5. Surprise as Farhaan Behardien axed for Khaya Zondo in ODI squad Cricket
  6. I think we had a good day‚ says Andile after opening day of third Test  Cricket
  7. Dodgy decisions dog India as Proteas dig deep and dominate Cricket
  8. Proteas bowl India out for a modest 187 on the first day of the third Test Cricket
  9. Kohli, Pujara contrasting studies of how to deal with difficult conditions Cricket
  10. Suits ponder pushing buttons to make Wanderers Test a weekend special Cricket
X