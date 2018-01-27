Amla and Elgar give Proteas hope on flattening Wanderers pitch

The Wanderers pitch behaved better‚ with less uneven bounce‚ in the first session of day four of the third test on Saturday morning where South Africa survived to reach lunch sitting on 69/1 but still trailing India by 172 runs for victory.

Stumps on Friday was called 20 minutes early over safety concerns following an incident where South African opener Dean Elgar was hit by Jasprit Bumrah’s good-length delivery on the grill of his helmet.

South Africa started the day on 17/1 after they lost opener Aiden Markram cheaply in the third session on Friday but Amla and Elgar fought gallantly in the opening two hours of the day to add 52 more runs to their overnight score.