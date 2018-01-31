ICC probes UAE league after farcical dismissals go viral

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is investigating a private Twenty20 league in the United Arab Emirates, the sport's global governing body has said, after footage of some farcical dismissals went viral on social media.

A match in the Ajman All Stars League, which is not sanctioned by the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), saw several batsmen appear to throw their wickets in bizarre fashion, by running themselves out or getting stumped without trying to return to the crease, even when the wicketkeeper fumbled.

"There is currently an ICC Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) investigation underway in relation to the Ajman All Stars League held recently in Ajman, UAE," ACU general manager Alex Marshall said in a statement.