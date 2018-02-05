Looking back at the disappointing manner in which they succumbed to man-of-the-match Chahal‚ who ended with career best figures of 5/22‚ and Yadav who ended on 3/20‚ Markram admitted that his batsmen failed to execute their plans.

“I don’t think it was much the lack of a game plan‚" he said.

"If you speak to each and every individual in the top six or seven‚ every one of them has a clear plan.

"It comes down to execution on the day.

"I think we should have executed better‚” he said while insisting that facing slow wrist spinners is not a major problem for them.

“They (Chahal and Yadav) are two quality bowlers in their own right and I don’t think we played them particularly well‚ which was our downfall.

"You are never going to come across a bad bowling attack in international cricket.

"It’s just one of those things that we must work on but it is not a massive danger for us.”

Markam was joined by Dale Benkenstein in the post match press conference and the South African bowling coach said they have practiced against wrist spinners in the nets but their challenge has been the quick turnaround between Tests and ODIs.

“We have had very little time‚ unfortunately we moved from the Test series straight into the ODIs‚" Benkenstein said.