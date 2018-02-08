Cricket

Why PinkDay is an occasion circled in red on the domestic sports calendar

08 February 2018 - 12:35 By Liam Del Carme
David Miller, AB de Villiers and Kagiso Rabada during the Momentum ODI Pink Day Launch at Bidvest Wanderers on January 18, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
David Miller, AB de Villiers and Kagiso Rabada during the Momentum ODI Pink Day Launch at Bidvest Wanderers on January 18, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

PinkDay is now so etched in our collective consciousness it has lost it’s space.

Whether it’s PinkDay or Pink Day‚ it is an occasion that is circled in red as one of the must-attend occasions on the domestic sports calendar.

Indeed‚ this year’s sell-out installment at the Wanderers on Saturday has become a red-letter affair for the wilting Proteas‚ who have to win to deny India an ODI series victory.

Already three-nil down in the six-match series‚ the Proteas‚ who are frankly in a flat spin‚ are pinning their hopes on a venue and occasion which has served them well since the inception of PinkDay in 2011.

Unbeaten in the first six editions of the event‚ the Proteas will again come dressed for success but they need more.

Fact is‚ they need to restore their master blaster AB de Villiers to full fitness.

The finger injury De Villiers sustained in the Test series kept him out of the first three ODIs and given the Proteas’ series deficit and his history in the event‚ there is understandable angst to get him back.

It is perhaps worth recalling that De Villiers‚ who hurt his index finger‚ illuminated PinkDay 2015 when he effectively beat the West Indies with his pinky‚ smashing 149 off 44 balls.

But enough of the nostalgic reverie‚ PinkDay at it’s very core‚ is about the future.

This year it is about the massive drive to collect money for is the Breast Cancer Clinic at the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital.

The goal is to raise more than R1 million‚ which will mostly come from the sale of bracelets designed by sunglass enthusiast David Tlale.

The Proteas‚ perhaps in need of being led by the wrist‚ will wear the bracelets during Saturday’s hostilities.

“For the bracelet‚ we selected a weave design which is in line with a lot of current trends in bold colours that will grasp the attention of anyone that sees you wearing it‚” Tlale said.

This is wise‚ given the way the first three ODIs unfolded.

“This then becomes another conversation piece around the cause and raises the funds needed to make a difference‚” Tlale continued sagely.

Naturally the Wanderers Stadium will be resplendent in pink and spectators are strongly encouraged to come decked out in the same colour in their support of breast cancer awareness.

The hastag #PitchUpInPink will be used as rallying call to get South Africans into the spirit of the occasion which in fact starts on Friday.

Proteas captain‚ Faf du Plessis‚ who will no doubt conduct the toss in a torso hugging pink shirt‚ expressed his excitement about PinkDay.

”The team has always enjoyed playing in the PinkDay and also seeing our fans really get behind the cause and campaign.

"We look forward to seeing them step it up‚” he said. And remember #PitchUpInPink."

READ MORE:

JP Duminy rues‚ but can't explain another fine mess

Somebody had to do it. At Newlands on Wednesday‚ after India had crushed South Africa by 124 runs to ensure they can’t lose the one-day series‚ the ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Heads shaking after SA slump to third loss of India ODI series

History shook its head in disbelief at Aiden Markram after he won the toss in the third one-day international at Newlands on Wednesday.
Sport
18 hours ago

Batting talent set for Titans four-day debut

Titans coach Mark Boucher is expected to hand highly-rated batsman Rivaldo Moonsamy his four-day debut when the Gauteng team resume their Sunfoil ...
Sport
1 day ago

SA's stand-in captain Markram puts on a brave face after humiliating defeat to India

South Africa stand-in captain Aiden Markram put on a brave face after the humiliating nine wickets defeat to India in the second ODI in Centurion on ...
Sport
3 days ago

SA handed heavy and embarrassing nine wickets defeat by India

South Africa were handed a heavy and embarrassing nine wickets defeat by India in the second ODI at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Sunday.
Sport
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Komphela turns to divine intervention as pressure to win trophies at Chiefs ... Soccer
  2. Swallows FC deny buying the NFD franchise of Cape Town All Stars Soccer
  3. Why PinkDay is an occasion circled in red on the domestic sports calendar Cricket
  4. Is there finally an end in sight to the search for a permanent PSL CEO? Soccer
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

SpaceX launches world's most powerful operational rocket
Explainer: Why Sona was cancelled and what comes next

Related articles

  1. SA's stand-in captain Markram puts on a brave face after humiliating defeat to ... Cricket
  2. SA handed heavy and embarrassing nine wickets defeat by India  Cricket
  3. SA u19 coach not too bothered by a possible frosty reception  Cricket
  4. Dolphins, Warriors share trophy as rain rules in Durban Cricket
  5. Markram will captain Proteas after only two ODIs Cricket
  6. T20GL future to be decided 'in a couple of months' Cricket
  7. 'We didn't get enough runs,' says Faf after SA lose first ODI Cricket
  8. Kohli klap rules Du Plessis out of rest of India series Cricket
  9. Warriors, Dolphin game called off Cricket
  10. Tones for Du Plessis, Kohli, but spinners and big stand win first ODI for India Cricket
X