Cricket South Africa (CSA) acting chief executive Thabang Moroe has revealed that the association have until the end of March to come up with a viable concept that will save the troubled T20 Global League from going bust.

Making the announcement on Thursday‚ Moroe admitted that CSA have a tight deadline to come up with a sustainable model that will be accepted and adopted by the board to save the tournament that was launched last year with much fanfare.

“I don’t think we have enough time to pull it off‚” Moroe said.

“We have just come out of a members’ council meeting in Durban where we presented what we thought the model of the league should be and they were not happy with what we brought to the table.

“They felt that we must start a task team where we have a few members’ CEOs to work with us and come up with what they believe could work. We will have our first sit down next on Monday and the board has given us a deadline of the March 31.