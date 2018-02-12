Cricket

Moosajee confirms investigation into events that led to fan allegedly racially abusing Tahir

12 February 2018 - 17:01 By Alvin Reeves
Team manager Dr. Mohammed Moosajee addresses the media regarding Imran Tahir during the South Africa national mens cricket team training session and press conference at St Georges Park on February 12, 2018 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.
Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images

Proteas team manager Mohammed Moosajee said on Monday an investigation had been launched after an Indian fan was ejected from the Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday after allegedly racially and verbally abusing Imran Tahir.

The alleged incident happened during the “Pink” fourth ODI between South Africa and India which the Proteas won.

A video surfaced on social media showing leg-spinner Tahir in an altercation with an “unknown fan”.

“My understanding from Imran’s perspective is that he was racially and verbally abused by a certain gentleman throughout the match‚” Moosajee said.

“He reported to the stadium security who were stationed in front of the dressingroom. Two of the security personnel accompanied him to identify the perpetrator.

“But obviously when he got up there were some hostile verbal exchanges. To neutralize the situation they removed him and brought him back to the changeroom.

“That’s what we’ve been told. There were definitely no children involved in the incident as has been reported on social media.”

Moosajee said an investigation had been put in place by Cricket South Africa to determine the finer details of the incident.

“The fans who were sitting there were cross between both. According to what Imran said it was an Indian fan.”

“We just want to get an idea from the stadium security perspective‚ their input into what happened. Once we have understanding of that then we will be able to have a better understanding of things.”

Asked if Tahir faced possible sanction‚ Moosajee said: “No‚ not at all. From his side‚ he has not done anything untoward.

"He had reported it to the stadium security and he was up there just to identify the suspect.”

An earlier statement from CSA read: “In accordance with the ICC Anti-racism code‚ spectators who engage in racist conduct are to be ejected from the stadium and can face further sanctions and criminal prosecution.“

South Africa and India square off in the 5th ODI at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday. India lead the six-match series 3-1.

